President Trump Pardons 23 Pro-lifers Burned by Biden’s Judicial Overreach

True to his word, Trump is continuing to right wrongs by correcting government-sanctioned judicial overreach.

Another 23 victims of Joe Biden’s weaponised judiciary have been released under President Trump’s freedom initiative.

In a pardon issued today, Trump liberated pro-life advocates victimised under the Clinton-era – baby-slaying – protection racket known as FACE.

When doing so, the 45th and 47th United States president said,

“It’s a great honour to sign this.”

Also indicating he was well aware of the Biden administration’s persecution of pro-lifers, Trump said, “23 people were prosecuted. They should never have been prosecuted.

“Many of them are elderly people.”

Trump liberating the peaceful protestors follows a Jan. 6 petition organised by the American Family Association (AFA).

A direct appeal to the new president, the petition gathered over 26,000 supporters, rightly stating that, “Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, hundreds of churches and pro-life pregnancy centres were vandalized and even firebombed.”

Pro-abortion, and hostile, Biden’s Department of Justice, showed clear contempt for Christians, and anyone who tried to encourage mothers to keep, and not kill, their pre-born children.

Pre-empting the pardons, AFA thanked Donald Trump, saying it would bring “relief to decent, God-fearing Americans.”

33-year-old Bevenlyn Williams is among those being released.

Williams started serving a 4-year prison sentence in July last year.

Using the FACE act, Biden prosecutors again tried to claim a pro-life peaceful protestor was a violent offender.

The young mother was accused of interfering, threatening, and using force against individuals seeking to obtain, and provide “reproductive healthcare” – a favourite far-left falsehood used to sugarcoat the atrocity that is the abortion industry.

Williams was convicted by a New York jury based on what her husband, Rickey has implied was an obstruction of justice.

Biden’s justice department refused to allow video vindicating Williams to be admitted as evidence.

Recalling discrepancies in a post on X, Rickey stated, “Let’s not forget this footage of an NYPD officer stating my wife Beverlyn never blocks the door after being at the location numerous of times.

“I can’t wait until this entire case is relooked at!”

He then slammed the court ruling, saying, “The judge denied a ‘first amendment instruction’ to the jury!”

I’ve been as consistent in writing about the plight of pro-lifers, as I have J6ers.

There is an identifiable, underlying pattern of political coercion.

This pattern was exposed by the J6 show trials, and then made more evident by the persecution of pro-lifers.

Democrats pursued peaceful citizens, while they let the Woke grievance cult and its Marxian jihadists violently tear up communities.

A tactic only made viable by Biden’s willingness to weaponize the judiciary, and conveniently look the other way.

These 23 pro-life advocates became pawns for Planned Parenthood, who used them to bury dissent.

The 23 deserve every bit of this pardon.

All of them were designated collateral in a Democrat, “death to America,” quest to abort future Americans, and America’s future.

Joe Biden’s speech in September 2022, said as much.

Anyone, he implied, who was not a Democrat, was to be regarded as a domestic terrorist.

The entire program of persecution was part of the Biden administration’s ‘Four Pillars’ agenda that turned the war on terror into a war on his political opponents.

Further, in Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address, took the White House to Wokeville, pinning his hopes of re-election on abortion.

Pro-lifers were targeted as political enemies.

If none of this were true, why did Biden’s last days in the Oval Office read like an episode of the Oprah Winfrey Show?

Like a dictator franticly shredding evidence of war crimes, Biden signed a record number of pre-emptive pardons, strongly suggesting corruption and cover-up.

The list of Biden’s pre-emptive pardons includes J6 committee members and his family.

This is, Miranda Divine noted, the Biden administration’s admission of guilt.

As I wrote in September 2022, the Left has a domestic terrorism double standard.

Trump’s pardon of pro-lifers is another example of him cleaning up the carnage left behind by cultural Marxists.