Trump Liberates J6 “Hostages” in Presidential Proclamation

Trump’s pardon for the majority of Joe Biden’s January 6 political prisoners ends 4-years of leftwing lies and subsequent political persecution.

Approximately 1,500 J6 “hostages” were liberated by a pre-scripted executive order, which came into effect almost as soon as Trump entered the Oval Office.

In the official order to release all J6 protestors, Trump declared, “This proclamation ends a grave national injustice.”

One “perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation.”

Further, the executive order granted: “a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

Trump additionally ordered the justice department to dismiss with ‘prejudice to the government of all pending indictments against individuals for their conduct related to J6.’

Fourteen of the 1,500 were specifically named.

This list included 38-year-old former InfoWars, and US Army veteran, Joseph Biggs.

Unlike those who participated in Antifa and Black Lives Matter’s reign of terror, Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison for disturbing a barrier.

Those liberated from the leftist double standards hitlist, included ex-Marine, Zachary Rehl, and Rebecca Lavrenz.

Rehl was sentenced to 15 years for wrestling with police and breaking a window.

72-year-old Lavrenz – known as the praying grandma – faced prison and USD $210,000 in fines for attending a prayer meeting close to the Capitol.

She was eventually sentenced in August 2024, to 6-months of house arrest, banned from using the internet to tell her story, and fined USD $103,000.

This is despite Biden’s justice department pushing for a 10-month jail sentence.

Adding to the liberated, all of Saika Massaquoi’s case hearings have been ‘vacated.’

The Daily Wire, and Babylon Bee actor was one of the J6 peaceful protesters being tried as a violent offender.

Read my Caldron Pool coverage of Siaka’s J6 story here and here.

Posting an update to X following the executive order, Saika thanked Jesus Christ, and supporters, saying,

“My trial was supposed to start tomorrow. It’s good to know it will be dismissed, and we’re going to be free.”

Donald Trump is also set to pardon pro-life advocate, Bevelyn Williams.

Williams was sentenced to 3-years for protesting abortion, after being accused of blocking the entrance to a pregnancy termination mill, under the Clinton-era FACE Act.

Because of this abortion protection act, at least 21 pro-lifers still face years in prison.

This includes Eva Edl, a concentration camp survivor.

Ecstatic at the news of the pending release, J6 supporters offered up a Soli deo Gloria and gave their gratitude to Donald Trump.

Going further than just a pardon, Human Events senior editor, Jack Paso said, he’ll be hunting for justice.

Despite Biden’s blockade, they will be launching a “class action lawsuit against the J6 committee members personally,” to see that they are made accountable.

The J6 presidential proclamation backs Trump’s inauguration promise to be a peace-maker.

It’s also personal.

By releasing “rioters,” Trump is turning the tables on the Democrat weaponisation of January 6.

The obvious end goal was to label Trump a domestic terrorist.

This conclusion isn’t fiction.

For many, what amounts to J6 tourism, was deliberately turned against them, then misconstrued as domestic terrorism.

All of it is designed to discredit Donald Trump.

Why would Joe Biden, as part of a rushed 8000+ unprecedented pardons, excuse members of the J6 house committee who “investigated” the events of January 6?

Why would AP News break with the AP style handbook’s guidelines on bias?

Why would the AP hang tight to the disproved “insurrection at the capitol” narrative, publishing what is essentially a rant about Trump “releasing “far-right extremists, violent offenders,” and “coup” leaders?

Digging in deeper, the AP also accused Trump of orchestrating a campaign of revisionism to “rewrite the history of the J6 attack.”

If Big media and those in big government are not guilty of persecuting political opponents, why are they posting a pre-emptive defense, posturing, jittery, and nervous?

I have written extensively about the plight of J6ers since 2021 (see here).

With the release of Biden’s J6 “hostages”, never forget how the media, and government conspired to push a false “insurrection” narrative while turning a blind eye to BLM, and Antifa’s actual attempts at an insurrection.