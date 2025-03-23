We Need Your Help

Image
We’re doing what we haven’t really done before, and we’re asking you, our friends, to consider getting behind us.

Mar 24, 2025

We’re coming up to eight years of operation, highlighting important issues the mainstream media downplays, bringing attention to things they refuse to report, and attempting to help elevate your voices in response to the issues facing Western civilisation. We’re only a tiny pebble in the wall resisting the globalist flood, but we hope we have our part in withstanding the socially and nationally corrosive ideologies and policies they’re forcing on us.

We’ve also done it joyfully, but standing for what is right and true can be costly. We haven’t put that onto our readers, we’ve refused to use paywalls or subscription-based services, but nonetheless, it has been costly to ourselves. Whether it is the always-increasing cost associated with keeping the website online and operational or the cost of a reputation for taking a stand for what is right. Indeed, it has given rise to many great opportunities for our contributors, but standing for what’s right has cost others their jobs, reputations, friends, and family.

Of course, we all knew the cost when we signed up for this. And a number of you have helped to keep us going, especially through your prayers, encouragement, and financial support. But it still costs us more to operate than we take in donations, unfortunately. That’s why we’ve had to use the ads to help out a bit. Ideally, it would be great to get rid of them altogether. They’re annoying and ugly. We know! It’s probably our number one criticism.

So, we’re doing what we haven’t really done before, and we’re asking you, our friends, to consider getting behind us. If you appreciate what we do and would hate to see us disappear, please consider supporting us. The smallest contribution helps to keep us up and running.

If you feel so inclined, you can support us via Stripe or PayPal. Many thanks for all your various forms of support throughout the years. Let’s keep fighting, especially for our kids!

The Team

Walsh: “I Will Never Apologise for Colonization”

Walsh: “I Will Never Apologise for Colonization”

"I will always be proud of that and I will never apologise for it."
By
by Staff WriterMar 22, 2025
Helping Fix Modern Worship

Helping Fix Modern Worship

"Because we sing about a very small selection of themes from the Bible, we are teaching people to have a very unbalanced view of God and the Bible. This is a serious problem."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMar 22, 2025
Fresh Calls for Even Stricter Speech Laws in Australia

Fresh Calls for Even Stricter Speech Laws in Australia

Muslim communities concerned with "Islamophobia" are calling for even stricter speech laws just weeks after Australian politicians rushed through hate speech legislation citing the Jewish community's concerns with "antisemitism."
By
by Staff WriterMar 21, 2025
Conor McGregor Announces Presidential Bid in Ireland Amid Immigration Crisis

Conor McGregor Announces Presidential Bid in Ireland Amid Immigration Crisis

"This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people!"
By
by Staff WriterMar 21, 2025
Emergency Hearing in UK Steps up Legal Fight for Tommy Robinson’s Rights

Emergency Hearing in UK Steps up Legal Fight for Tommy Robinson’s Rights

"An emergency hearing on behalf of Tommy Robinson could bring relief to the UK’s high-profile political prisoner."
By
by Rod LampardMar 21, 2025
Netflix Slammed for Making Young White Boy the Face of UK Knife Crime

Netflix Slammed for Making Young White Boy the Face of UK Knife Crime

"Critics have slammed the move, claiming it is the only instance where Netflix will race-swap a Black character for a White actor."
By
by Staff WriterMar 20, 2025
NSW Premier Goes Viral After Admitting Multiculturalism Is Incompatible with Freedom

NSW Premier Goes Viral After Admitting Multiculturalism Is Incompatible with Freedom

"The 40-second clip has garnered more than 2 million views since it was posted on X, with users shocked by the brazen admission that multicultural communities are too fragile to coexist with free expression."
By
by Staff WriterMar 20, 2025
Defending the West: Kevin Donnelly’s Anthology Against Anarchy

Defending the West: Kevin Donnelly’s Anthology Against Anarchy

"Freedom and liberty can no longer be assumed sacrosanct."
By
by Rod LampardMar 20, 2025

