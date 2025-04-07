Image
Elderly Woman Convicted for Quietly Holding “Here to Talk” Sign Near UK Abortion Mill

"It is a dark day for Great Britain," she said.

Staff Writer Apr 8, 2025

A 64-year-old woman in the UK was convicted on Friday for standing near an abortion clinic in Bournemouth while holding a sign that read, “Here to talk, if you want.”

Livia Tossici-Bolt, a retired medical scientist originally from Italy, was found guilty of breaching a designated “safe zone” around the clinic on two separate occasions in March 2023. These buffer zones, introduced under UK law, prohibit individuals from influencing or engaging with people within 150 meters (about 500 feet) of an abortion facility.

Tossici-Bolt’s legal team maintains that she was merely standing silently and engaging in “consensual conversations” with passersby. Despite this, the court ruled that her actions violated the restrictions imposed by the buffer zone.

The case gained international attention after a statement from the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL). The department expressed concern over the potential infringement on freedom of expression in the UK.

“We are concerned about freedom of expression in the United Kingdom,” the DRL stated, adding that the U.S. is monitoring the case. “It is important that the UK respect and protect freedom of expression,” the department continued.

The U.S. government’s intervention came after DRL Senior Advisor Sam Samson met with Tossici-Bolt, noting that she faces criminal charges for offering conversation within the legally restricted area. The DRL’s statement also underscored the mutual commitment to human rights shared between the U.S. and the UK.

Tossici-Bolt was ultimately given a conditional discharge, meaning she must refrain from committing any further offences for the next two years. Additionally, she was ordered to pay £20,000 ($26,028) in legal costs.

In a statement following the conviction, Tossici-Bolt called it “a dark day for Great Britain,” noting that she had not engaged in protesting or obstructing anyone. “The U.S. State Department was right to be concerned by this case as it has serious implications for the entire Western world,” she added.

