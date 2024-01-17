Actor Updates Supporters: January 6 Peaceful Protesters to Be Charged as Violent Offenders

Courtesy of the Biden DOJ, J6 peaceful protesters are now to be charged as violent offenders.

Joe Biden’s war on dissenters questioning his Deus Ex Machina “winning” edge over Donald Trump, is extending the “domestic terrorism” tag to include passive protestors.

Anyone supportive of MAGA policies, close enough to, or in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, will likely enjoy the full status of “enemy of the state” courtesy of the current Democrat administration.

Potentially just attending the J6 protest rally comes with a political beating for “disorderly” or “disruptive” conduct, explained Politico in a Jan. 5 2024 piece.

They described the legal breakthrough as a win for the Biden DOJ.

Charges can now be extended to “hundreds of cases” involving people who weren’t “personally violent or destructive.”

The extension was allowed by a Federal appeals court in a three-judge ruling against peaceful protester, Russell Alford.

Siding with the DOJ, the Bush, Clinton, and Biden appointees ruled that Alford’s peaceful conduct did not excuse his “decision to enter the Capitol” and march with the “mob.”

Advertisement

Alford’s one-year prison sentence was upheld by the trio, each agreeing to view his peaceful protest as an act of violence.

Of significance, Alford’s original “executioner” was Tanya Chutkan.

Chutkan is the Obama-era judge who gagged Donald Trump in October, then flip-flopped on the ruling, and re-instated it at the behest of the Biden administration.

Advertisement

Her call was halted on appeal.

Much to her embarrassment, the court only partially reinstated the gag order.

In a 68-page response (see here) judges “affirmed the Order to the extent it prohibits all parties and their counsel from making or directing others to make public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses.”

They also took pains to clarify that, “Mr Trump is free to make statements criticizing the current administration, the Department of Justice, and the Special Counsel, as well as statements that this prosecution is politically motivated or that he is innocent of the charges against him.”

Facing prison time for peaceful protesting, Babylon Bee actor, Siaka Massaquoi reminded the world of his plight.

In a Jan. 7 2024 update on X, he stated, “I’m fighting for my rights after being charged by Joe Biden’s DOJ for the “crime” of standing inside a Capitol doorway for 71 seconds on January 6, 2021.

“I’m fighting not just for myself and my wife, Charlotte, and our unborn child — but for any J6 defendants who are being unjustly prosecuted.”

This is going to be a long fight, Massaquoi added.

I’m fighting for my rights after being charged by Joe Biden’s DOJ for the “crime” of standing inside a Capitol doorway for 71 seconds on January 6, 2021.



I’m fighting not just for myself and my wife, Charlotte, and our unborn child — but for any J6 defendants who are being… pic.twitter.com/5ySbQME7M4 — Siaka Massaquoi (@_SiakaMassaquoi) January 6, 2024

The Give Send Go campaign for his costly legal defence has already raised USD $160,000 of the $210,000 target.

This escalation of political persecution is yet another example of how the Biden administration has weaponised the judiciary for political gain.

What amounts to J6 tourism is to be viewed as terrorism.

Don’t miss the abhorrent hypocrisy, either.

This is happening to conservative, Christian voters who dared to freely express their concerns about an election marred by four years of concocted hoaxes, coordinated protests, and threats from the Left to “get Trump at any cost.”

This is also happening while unhindered, vile, and volatile leftwing protests smear Middle Eastern Jews, and spread their shared solidarity with the October 7 Islamist mass-murder of Israelis.

The entire political show-trial of J6 “insurrectionists” – as they were falsely labelled by big tech, and the legacy media’s “trusted news initiative” for months without apology nor retraction – is again an example of the Left’s double standard on domestic terrorism.

Recall how Woke weapons of Mass Destruction, Black Lives Matter Inc. and Antifa are still at large following their Kristallnacht-inspired carnage throughout 2020.

Black Lives Matter, alongside Antifa, burn black neighbourhoods down, and disrupt cities, they’re dismissed as “fiery, but mostly peaceful.” Wear a MAGA hat and/or peacefully enter the Capitol on J6, its” insurrection, and life without parole.”