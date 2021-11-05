“No Pledge, No Play”: South African Cricketers Told to Kneel Before Black Lives Matter or Else!

The CSA’s “gesture against racism” should be read as demanding players (of all shades of melanin) fall in line with Black Lives Matter Incorporated’s Marxist groupthink.















South African cricketers have been told by Cricket South Africa to kneel before Black Lives Matter or face being removed from any and all future games this season.

The Associated Press reported the “NO pledge, NO play” policy, stating, CSA had “ordered [players to] take a knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.”

In an official media statement issued on the October 26, CSA declared that board members had ‘unanimously agreed to issue a directive,’ adopting what is essentially a “NO pledge, No play” policy for their ‘remaining World Cup matches.’

CSA said the decision was made after ‘concerns were raised’ about players having different views (‘postures’) ‘in support of the BLM initiative.’

This ‘created,’ they said, ‘an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative.’

Bizarrely, after giving these reasons CSA concluded the press release with platitudes about ‘embracing the diversity with which SA has been blessed;’ adding, CSA ‘believes this will build a new innings based on the pillars of inclusivity, access and excellence.’

Sizing up their reasoning, CSA added:

“After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the Board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) supported the “NO pledge, NO play” policy, stating, ‘after some teams expressed the desire to make a gesture against racism, the ICC offered all teams the opportunity to do so if they wished.”

I acknowledge a need to address past injustices and remember past injuries through a Christ-centred forgiveness – especially in South Africa’s context – but it is naïve of institutions to accommodate, appease and adopt a one-eyed, human-centred response to the sin of racism.

The CSA’s “gesture against racism” should be read as demanding players (of all shades of melanin) fall in line with Black Lives Matter Incorporated’s Marxist groupthink.

CSA’s ‘directive’ requiring players to think the same, and fight racism in the same way, contradicts their assertions about being “for diversity.”

What’s further, “NO pledge, NO play,” is fascism and socialism proper.

There is no room for dissent, creative solutions, and informed consent – only total obedience to the cult and its narrative.

This was perfectly illustrated by the pressure put on former Captain, South African cricket star Quinton de Kock, who immediately refused to comply with the mandate.

CSA said in response:

“The Board’s view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism.”

De Kock later back-peddled after the Cancel Culture brigade and left-wing global media coverage shamed the cricketer into capitulating.

Note the “NO jab, NO job” connection “NO pledge, NO play” share.

CSA’s bizarre decision sits in the same sphere as Australia’s forced medical procedure mandates.

I’m referring here to Scott Morrison’s questionably unconstitutional, National Cabinets’ “NO jab, NO job,” obsession with – what can rightly be called – the virtue signal vax.

Regardless of how harmless the ‘gesture’ looks, CSA’s decision to force its players to genuflect to Black Lives Matter, whilst contextually understandable, is not anti-racism, it is straight-up idolatry.

“NO jab, NO job” is Cancel Culture on steroids, the same applies to “NO pledge, NO play.”

