The Left’s domestic terrorism double standard is another bleedingly obvious example of “rules for thee, and not for me.”

Want proof? Look at four years of leftists inciting their side of politics to violently overthrow the Trump presidency, then compare that with the overblown January 6 narrative.

None of the Left’s most vocal “insurrectionists” have been held without due process, called before show trials, or financially reprimanded.

Kathy Griffin, Madonna, Johnny Depp, and Maxine Waters, among others, still walk and work without censure or reprimand.

Maybe you've forgotten what Democrats & the Leftist hegemony did for four years after Hillary lost the 2016 election. Plank meet eye: pic.twitter.com/k3jeBX07eL — Rod Lampard (@rod_lampard) September 2, 2022

January 6 is as much a distraction as it is a trojan horse.

Although miles apart, the tragic breach of security on January 6 has been and is being manipulated in such a way to give the event the same weight as 9/11.

Overreactions to the events of January 6, 2020, are part of the “never Trump” circus lifting its motivation straight from the Left’s twisted “Four Pillars” on the domestic terrorism agenda.

Such is the apparent aim: to mould a mindset that falsely correlates Trump with terrorism, and anyone not a Democrat, with Al Qaeda, and ISIS.

Facts and definitions be damned.

As long as there’s power to be gained by straw man emotional manipulation, the abuse of language is permissible.

Ergo, what domestic terrorism is, and isn’t, largely depends on which side of the post-modern political aisle any particular group with a track record of applying violence to serve political ends, lands.

ANTIFA gets a free ride, just don’t fly the American flag, or you might end up being raided by the FBI.

For leftists, cancelling people, burning down city centres, and destroying the property of those with an opposing viewpoint, are “fiery, but mostly peaceful protests.” Yet, if a conservative or Christian simply affirms biological science on social media, they’re branded a terrorist and treated as such.

None of this is an exaggeration (See here, here, here and here).

The left’s double standard on domestic terrorism is not the exception, it’s the rule.

This is why Seth Dillion, CEO of the Babylon Bee’s recent criticism was apt: “If you question an election, you’re a threat to our democracy—unless you’re a Democrat. In that case, you’re protecting democracy.”

If you question an election, you're a threat to our democracy—unless you're a Democrat. In that case, you're protecting democracy. https://t.co/azXP1EjPRN — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 19, 2022

The double standard on domestic terrorism is so insidious that the leftism it is bred from appears to be stopping victims of actual domestic terrorism from getting justice.

This was backed by CompassCare CEO, Rev. Jim Harden on Wednesday, in what he reported that law enforcement had failed to take the June 7 far-left firebombing of a CompassCare pro-life pregnancy centre seriously.

The organisation’s Buffalo, Wisconsin office faced a $500,000 USD damage bill after abortionists scrawled graffiti, and destroyed a significant part of the building in June.

Far-left abortion group, Jane’s Revenge – who claims they’re “fighting fascism” – took credit for the attack.

They’ve also claimed responsibility for fire-bombings in Madison, Wisconsin, as well as for vandalising another pregnancy help centre in Lynchburg, Virginia.

As of the writing of this article, there have been no arrests.

For this reason, CompassCare accused ‘pro-abortion politicians like the Biden administration’ of ‘refusing to recognize the violence, […] despite there being over 50 attacks and ongoing threats against peaceful pro-life pregnancy centres.’

“If four days are enough for federal law enforcement to arrest a perpetrator of attempted arson against a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic,’ Harden said, then ‘105 days ought to have been enough to locate arsonists causing a half-million dollars in damage to CompassCare’s pro-life medical office in Buffalo.”

The CompassCare CEO’s frustrations go back to June, when, 10 days after the far-left terrorist attack, he questioned the double standard, writing on Twitter: “[It] Shouldn’t be hard for pro-abortion politicians to denounce violent attacks on peaceful pro-life pregnancy centres by domestic terrorists…”

Shouldn't be hard for pro-abortion politicians to denounce violent attacks on peaceful pro-life pregnancy centers by domestic terrorists…https://t.co/riWIgFaOAl https://t.co/1YNupgBY5I — Jim Harden (@compasscare) June 16, 2022

Talking with Epoch News, Harden said, he ‘believes police have suspects, but for whatever reason, are refusing to arrest them.’

“There’s a double standard between progressive politicians like President Joe Biden calling conservatives semi-fascist, while law enforcement ignores the terrorism that’s being targeted at pro-life crisis centres.”

Harden, Epoch News said, believes the ‘Democrat Party are secretly rooting for far-left groups like Jane’s Revenge.’

The optics look as bad as Build-Back-Better Biden’s bare-knuckled discordant beat down of political opponents, in his recent so-called rally for unity.

Set this alongside comments in early September from Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono.

In a speech opposing the Republican right-to-life bill banning abortion past 15 weeks, the Democrat senator declared her opposition to be a “literal call to arms.”

Had Trump done as Biden has done.

Had the Trump White House weaponised law enforcement against its political opponents.

Had MAGA voters attacked Planned Parenthood clinics with the ferocity as far-left activists have done.

Had Republicans said the same thing as Hirono, Griffin, Depp, Madonna, and Waters, about Biden as they have Trump, they and their voter base would already be sitting in Gitmo.

Buyer beware: The “rules for thee, and not for me” domestic terrorism double standard could be a death blow to the United States, driven home by the dark agenda of “death to America” Democrats.