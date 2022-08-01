UK Veteran Arrested for Posting Meme Criticising LGBTQ+ Lawfare

"If you criticise the new woke ideology, you criticise the Pride movement, you end up in cuffs. Know that citizens of Great Britain; whether you have served this country and have long medals for distinction and good service, you will end up in cuffs for expressing a perfectly legal view," Fox said.

An army veteran, arrested in the United Kingdom for posting criticism of LGBTQ+ ideology online, has since been unconditionally released, pending an investigation.

Darren Brady was arrested late last week at his home in Aldershot, Hampshire after police were “alerted” to a meme the 51-year-old had reshared on Facebook.

Police arrested Brady on the grounds he posted material online that someone else found offensive i.e. “homophobic.”

A viral video provided by British actor and critic of woketopianism, Laurence Fox, revealed Hampshire police telling Brady: “Someone has been caused anxiety based on your social media post. And that is why you’re being arrested.”

Fox had originally posted the ‘offending’ meme on Twitter in June, earning a temporary ban from the technocrats.

Best described as a satirical artwork, the meme shows a rendering of four LGBTQ+ political banners made into the shape of a swastika. The meme is a visual commentary on the forced compliance, corporate bullying, and culture of silence, associated with the pro-queer theory movement.

Screenshot of the ‘offending’ meme.

Citing Fox, Breitbart described the tongue-in-cheek artwork as an anti-authoritarian criticism of how “PRIDE month” is enforced.

Mr Brady questioned police over why he was being arrested for resharing a meme Fox had originally posted. Police replied, saying that it was Brady who had been denounced for “hate-speech,” not Fox.

Responding to the arrest, Fox accused the Hampshire police of being a “political police force,” stating, “they don’t serve without fear or favour, they serve a protected ideology. An untouchable ideology.”

Fox added, “That’s what it’s about. If you criticise the new woke ideology, you criticise the Pride movement, you end up in cuffs. Know that citizens of Great Britain; whether you have served this country and have long medals for distinction and good service, you will end up in cuffs for expressing a perfectly legal view.”

Laurance Fox, a thorn in the side of the Left’s end goal plans to win the culture wars, founded, and launched an anti-lockdown political party, The Reclaim Party, in 2020.

According to its website, the purpose of Reclaim is ‘to protect others from being prevented from contributing to the national debate.’

In an apparent counter to the well-funded Left-leaning, U.K. based, ‘Good Law Project,’ Fox also founded ‘The Bad Law Project.’

Where the Good Law Project engages in Leftist lawfare, The Bad Law Project seeks to re-engage in common law classical liberalism.

For example,

‘Bad law is political ideology disguised as law. When we see police officers marching with demonstrators and waving political flags and chanting activist slogans – that is bad law.’ ‘Bad law is discrimination disguised as equality and human rights.’ ‘Compelled speech is bad law.’

The Bad Law Project states it seeks to protect people like Darren Brady, as well as self-described feminist, Jenni Swayne.

Swayne was arrested in January this year for putting up posters and stickers outdoors that advocate biology over transgenderism.

On the grounds of hate-speech/hate crime, the former teacher had her home searched and was held in detention ‘for over 10 hours without access to medication.’

Backing Swayne, Democracy 3.0 said, ’it looks like Jenni is being targeted’ for speaking biological truths about gender, and sex.

Like Swayne, Darren Brady’s arrest is bad form for the KGBTQL+ political movement, who, on the one hand, denies any association with Stasi, Gestapo type authoritarianism, then with the other hand sends law enforcement after anyone with a legitimate criticism of the movement’s ideology.

The use of law enforcement to arrest Brady for dissent is the LGBTQA+ legitimising the critique found in Fox’s meme; its artistic rendering of the LGBTQ+ flag into a totalitarian symbol of intolerance and suppression of dissent.

Swayne and Brady’s (apparently false) arrests correlate well with Australian police banning seven Manly Sea Eagles players from an NRL match last week.

The professional Christian athletes were banned after refusing to genuflect to the LGBTQ+ political movement. The seven black players were smeared as bigots, and homophobes, for respectfully declining to wear a club jersey paying homage to the LGBTQ+ flag.

As Jack Glenn recalled in his short 1938 documentary, March of Time: Inside Nazi Germany: “To the good Nazi, not even God stands before Hitler.”