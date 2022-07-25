‘Emergency Meeting’ Underway After Several Manly Players Refuse To Wear Gay Pride-Themed Jersey

"Up to seven players objected to the pride jersey, with at least four of them seriously considering pulling out of their upcoming game against the Roosters."

An ’emergency meeting’ is reportedly underway after several Manly Sea Eagles players have refused to wear an LGBTQ pride uniform in their next game.

Advertisement

9News reported that up to seven players objected to the pride jersey, with at least four of them seriously considering pulling out of their upcoming game against the Roosters.

The network’s Rugby League reporter, Danny Weidler, said the club is likely to allow the players not to participate in the match to honour their beliefs.

Advertisement

“The reason for all of that is the Manly club did not consult their players before the jersey was initiated,” he said.