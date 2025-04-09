Revive the Faith, Restore the West—Visit Church This Easter

I’ve met many people who, despite not having attended church in years, still hold a deep appreciation for Christianity and recognise the profound impact it has had on society. Some have always valued this, while others are beginning to appreciate it more as Western civilization drifts further from its Christian roots.

Christianity wasn’t just an optional addition to society—it was the very foundation upon which much of the Western world was built. The values that shaped our institutions, laws, and moral compass were forged by men and women who were committed to the faith. Their unwavering devotion to Christian principles laid the groundwork for much of what we take for granted today, from the concepts of human dignity and individual rights to the idea of charitable service and justice.

As awareness of this deep connection between Christianity and Western civilization grows, so too does the recognition that we must return to the faith that shaped us. If we want to restore a culture rooted in Christian values, we must first revive the church. The best way to do this is by filling the pews with faithful believers who are willing to carry on the legacy of those who came before us.

For many, the idea of returning to church can feel daunting. It can be intimidating, especially for those who feel they haven’t been living a life worthy of being called “Christian.” But the good news is that the church is not a gathering of perfect people, but a community of the forgiven. No matter your past or struggles, there is a place for you.

Though taking that first step may seem challenging, it is a necessary one. And the good news is, most churches will be more than happy to welcome you, especially around Easter when many people make their return. You won’t be alone; you’ll find others visiting for the first time in a while as well.

If you’ve been thinking about reviving or finding your faith, now is the perfect time. Find a church that faithfully teaches God’s Word, and make the decision to go—not just for Easter, but regularly. The journey back may feel like a big step, but it’s a step worth taking, for the revival of both your faith and the culture around you.