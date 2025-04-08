Image
News & Commentary ·United Kingdom

UK Mother Jailed for Over 2 Years for Deleted Tweet Following Southport Massacre

"Requests for Connolly’s temporary release to support her family have been denied, with authorities citing concerns over public perception..."

Staff Writer Apr 9, 2025

A 42-year-old British childminder, Lucy Connolly, was sentenced to 31 months in prison for a social media post supporting mass deportations following a mass stabbing in Southport. The post, published on X and deleted within hours, led to Connolly’s conviction under the Public Order Act for inciting racial hatred.

Connolly, described by local families as a respected caregiver to children of various ethnic backgrounds, was arrested at her home while caring for children after she called for “mass deportation,” and said “set fire to all the f-cking hotels full of the bastards for all I care,” adding, “If that makes me racist, so be it.” The post was soon after deleted but police argued it was available for at least three and a half hours.

The stabbing, which involved a man of migrant background, resulted in the deaths of three girls and injuries to eight others during a Taylor Swift-themed event. Connolly’s post, made in reaction to the killings, was cited by authorities as inflammatory. Despite deleting it soon after, she was arrested and ultimately pleaded guilty, reportedly in hopes of receiving a reduced sentence. However, the plea did not mitigate the outcome.

Connolly’s personal history includes significant trauma. In 2011, she lost her 19-month-old son Harry due to medical failures, an event that left her with PTSD. Her family and supporters argue this context should have been considered in sentencing.

Her husband, Ray Connolly, a Conservative local councillor, has criticized the government’s handling of the case. He contrasted his wife’s treatment with that of a Labour councillor who reportedly called for violence at a rally and was released on bail.

Ricky Jones, the suspended Labour councillor, was charged with inciting violent disorder following a speech he delivered to a crowd in Walthamstow on August 7 last year.

The speech, which quickly went viral online, featured Jones referring to “disgusting Nazi fascists” and stating, “We need to cut their throats and get rid of them.”

Initially held in custody after the charges were filed, Jones has since been released on bail, according to reports.

To make matters worse, requests for Connolly’s temporary release to support her family have been denied, with authorities citing concerns over public perception despite reports of good behaviour in custody and a low risk of reoffending.

Allison Pearson, columnist at The Daily Telegraph, recently wrote on the arrest, noting: “As I write this, that woman is not only serving a sentence many legal experts consider to be outrageously harsh, but is being denied the opportunity for time at home with her family which is granted to jail mates around her who are guilty of actual physical harm. ‘You’ve upset a lot of people, Lucy,’ one probation officer explained when she asked why she was being denied ROTL (Release on Temporary Licence).”

Lucy is one of more than 1,500 people arrested “in connection” with “social unrest” following the Southport massacre. International concern over the case, and similar cases, continues to grow, with critics highlighting the implications for freedom of speech and a fear of a growing two-tiered system of justice that sees native Britons receiving harsher penalties than those of non-White, migrant background.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
There’s No Such Thing as a Religiously Neutral Society

There’s No Such Thing as a Religiously Neutral Society

"Absolute freedom is only possible in a lawless society. So, whether it is secularism or Christianity taking precedence, every alternative will be restrained at the point in which it conflicts with what the reigning system deems “good” for the wider society."
By
by Ben DavisApr 8, 2025
Elderly Woman Convicted for Quietly Holding “Here to Talk” Sign Near UK Abortion Mill

Elderly Woman Convicted for Quietly Holding “Here to Talk” Sign Near UK Abortion Mill

"It is a dark day for Great Britain," she said.
By
by Staff WriterApr 8, 2025
Is Christianity Jewish?

Is Christianity Jewish?

"The Church is neither Jewish nor Gentile, it is a new race, the third race."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldApr 8, 2025
Musk Warns Immigration Threatens National Identity: “A Country Is Its People”

Musk Warns Immigration Threatens National Identity: “A Country Is Its People”

"A country is its people. This is a fundamental concept that is truly obvious," Musk said.
By
by Staff WriterApr 7, 2025
The USA vs. The West: A Must-Read Viral Post by Martyn Iles

The USA vs. The West: A Must-Read Viral Post by Martyn Iles

"'Oh, the Americans and their guns!' we say, in our smug way. Yes, they have a warrior culture. We do not. We don't have to, because we're a leech on theirs."
By
by Staff WriterApr 6, 2025
LGBTQA Apostasy Laws

LGBTQA Apostasy Laws

"While the government promotes initiatives to encourage people to 'come out,' it simultaneously threatens criminal penalties against those who would even pray with someone seeking to step away from that identity."
By
by Ben DavisApr 5, 2025
Australians Could Face Up to Five Years in Jail for Praying

Australians Could Face Up to Five Years in Jail for Praying

"The new law makes it illegal to engage in prayer or counselling intended to change or suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity—even if that person requests it..."
By
by Ben DavisApr 5, 2025
Todd Komarnicki’s “Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Spy, Assassin” Doesn’t Disappoint

Todd Komarnicki’s “Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Spy, Assassin” Doesn’t Disappoint

Rod Lampard reviews Todd Komarnicki’s “Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Spy, Assassin”
By
by Rod LampardApr 5, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.