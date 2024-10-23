Far-Left Group Vowing to “Kill Musk’s Twitter” Tied to UK PM and US Democrats

UK-based Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) is again facing serious legal action after revelations one of the group’s goals is to destroy X.

Explosive internal documents published on Substack show the activist non-profit group’s “annual priorities” included, “Kill Musk’s Twitter” alongside a focus on “advertising” and waging legislative lawfare.

Paul Thacker, working with Matt Taibbi (of Twitter Files fame) reproduced the whistleblower account, which potentially shows the CCDH messing with the 2024 US election.

According to CCDH agenda notes, “Kill Musk’s Twitter” was the ‘first item of business in the template,’ for every meeting from January through to June.

2) Internal Center for Countering Digital Hate document shows their annual objective is "Kill Musk's Twitter"



This is their internal monthly planner. Their goal is to also trigger regulatory action, although they are a tax-exempt nonprofit. pic.twitter.com/b3TFMA5LLm — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) October 22, 2024

4) Center for Countering Digital Hate gets a lot of money from Hollywood. Staff say that one of the donors is singer Selena Gomez, a client of Aleen Keshishian pic.twitter.com/Wdr9CHNGNN — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) October 22, 2024

Of significance, Thacker unpacks CCDH’s direct connection to UK Labour, and the Democrats in the United States.

CCDH is effectively Labour Together, an organisation that has, as Politico reported in 2023, “close ties to the UK’s socialist Prime Minister, Kier Starmer, and the UK Labour Party.”

That direct connection comes by way of Morgan McSweeney, who in 2020, founded CCDH and Labour Together.

This was around the time Kier Starmer replaced far-left UK Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

McSweeney, reportedly the man behind Starmer’s success – and the man who ‘purged’ UK Labour of Corbynites – is now Starmer’s chief of staff.

Adding to concerns red-flagged by CCDH’s ‘Kill Musk’s Twitter,’ McSweeney was part of a UK Labour contingent sent to the United States, in order to “help” the Democrats beat Donald Trump in November.

As The Washington Post noted, “Labour and Democrats may not be ideological soul mates, but they are broadly similar in many areas.”

Starmer sending in his stormtroopers is a clear indication UK Labour is helping manufacture a Harris win.

This all correlates with CCDH’s plot to take down X by undermining advertiser confidence, uncovered last year.

Those revelations remain part of a 23-page lawsuit between Musk, and the UK-based non-profit, whose stated existence is (ironically) to fight “hate.”

In that lawsuit, X contends that the Center for Countering Digital Hate Ltd is an “activist organization, masquerading as research agency.”

The CCDH, X alleges, have the support of legacy media, and are quietly funded “by unknown organizations, individuals and potentially even foreign governments.”

CCDH’s “conduct is nothing new,” the 2023 libel lawsuit argues.

They have “a history of using [contrived narratives] not for the goal of combating hate, but rather to censor a wide range of viewpoints on social media with which it disagrees.”

The CCDH dismissed the charges as “baseless.”

They then claimed, “X was trying to stifle free expression.”

Musk and X, were not the CCDH’s only target.

Robert F. Kennedy Jnr went into bat for Musk, arguing that the CCDH speech police, is a “foreign-funded dark money hate group that works with U.S. government agencies, to defame, and censor critics.”

This was because CCDH CEO, Imran Ahmed brazenly mocked RFK Jnr’s 2024 candidacy as a non-starter.

He has also smeared Kennedy as an “anti-vaxxer,” and implied that RFK’s only quality was his family’s name, as reflected in a BBC report. Read my full Caldron Pool recount here.

CCDH’s brazen plot to “Kill Musk’s Twitter” – in spite of the existing lawsuit – is arrogance personified.

The group doubling down on their war with X strongly suggests firm ties with those funding UK Labour, the Democrats, and Labour Together.

Considering themselves untouchable, isn’t just hubris, it also seems to confirm Paul Thacker’s argument about UK Labour interfering in the US election through its non-profit ‘speech police’ proxy.

Responding to the whistleblower’s revelations, Elon Musk replied, “This is war.”

To this he added,

CCDH is “violating US criminal statutes against foreign interference in elections.

“We are going after CCDH and their donors. AND their donors.”