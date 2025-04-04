Image
Racism

The Game Is Rigged

The White man must always finish last.

Ben Davis Apr 4, 2025

Westminster City Council is giving preferential treatment to ‘ethnic minority‘ applications over equally qualified white candidates because the council wants to boost recruitment of ‘globally majority‘ candidates for senior posts, GB News reports.

Read that sentence again.

The council wants to preference ‘ethnic minorities’ to boost the recruitment of ‘global majority’ candidates.

Can we pause here for a moment to consider the insane racial propaganda currently being imposed on the Western world? This isn’t an abnormality. It’s become standard practice worldwide.

The terms ‘global majority’ and ‘ethnic minority’ are often used interchangeably to describe the same group of people—non-White populations.

‘Global majority’ refers to the majority of the world’s population who are not White.

‘Ethnic minority’ denotes the ‘global majority’ whenever they live in a nation dominated by the White ‘global minority.’

For example, in a White-majority nation (e.g., the UK), the ‘global majority’ (non-Whites) becomes the ‘ethnic minority.’ Whites are a ‘global minority’ but are often a national majority in Western countries.

Despite this, the ‘global minority’ is told they ought to prioritise the ‘global majority’ in predominantly White nations, because when the ‘global minority’ is the ‘ethnic majority,’ then the ‘global majority’ becomes the ‘ethnic minority’—and, for some reason, this is a problem that requires immediate remedy.

So, according to the rules of the game, the ‘global majority’ takes priority globally, while the ‘ethnic minority’ takes priority nationally—both referring to the same group of people, namely, non-Whites.

As it turns out, those who make the most noise about ‘rooting out racial prejudice’ are fine with racism as long as it’s against the White man.

In other words, the game is rigged. Whether globally or nationally, it would seem the White man must always finish last.





