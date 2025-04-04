UK Council Seeks to Ban Public Christianity; Offenders Face Two Years in Prison

Image
A local council in the United Kingdom has moved to prohibit public expressions of Christianity, including street preaching, distributing religious materials, and praying for individuals without explicit consent. Violators could face penalties as severe as two years in prison.

Rushmoor Borough Council in Hampshire applied for an injunction that would bar Christian preachers from spreading their message in the town centers of Farnborough and Aldershot. The proposed legal measure would prevent Christians from offering prayer, distributing Gospel tracts or Bibles, and laying hands on individuals, even with their permission.

According to The Telegraph, the council justified the move by alleging that Christian preachers had been causing “alarm and distress” to passersby. Authorities also cited complaints from the public regarding the use of portable PA systems and sermon content that reportedly made some individuals feel “angry and upset.”

Critics have condemned the proposed injunction, arguing that it effectively criminalizes Christian evangelism. The potential penalties for violating the ban include imprisonment for up to two years.

The council’s legal action, filed in February, claims that Christian street preachers have been causing disruption and distress to both the public and local businesses over an extended period. Under the terms of the draft injunction, Christians would be prohibited from praying for individuals without prior consent, handing out religious literature, and engaging in the laying on of hands, even if those involved agree.

The move has sparked widespread concern among religious freedom advocates, with critics arguing that the council is effectively criminalizing Christian evangelism. A trained evangelist from the area told Christian Concern, “When I first read the injunction, I thought: ‘They must have made a mistake.’ I felt complete unbelief that it was saying you can’t have religious discussions, you can’t pray or sing, and people have to come to you—you can’t go to them and share the gospel, which Christians have done freely in this country for centuries.”

He continued, “I thought that it must have been a mistake and that someone at the council, who is very anti-Christian, must have produced this or it must be incompetence. But then we found out that the council has been working on this for two years. They put notices about the injunction across the area and many people within the council must have approved this and used significant amounts of taxpayer money to do so.”

In a subsequent statement, the council said: “Rushmoor borough council has started legal action to protect vulnerable people and local businesses in the town centres.

“An injunction is being sought because the council has received a high number of complaints relating to aggressive behaviour and the use of loud amplification for preaching, which has caused nuisance and distress to people and businesses within Farnborough and Aldershot town centres.

“The council has attempted to engage with those people at the centre of these issues seeking to reduce the impact of their behaviour, without the need for formal action. The legal action is not intended to stop peaceful groups (from all denominations) from preaching or preventing freedom of speech.

“On Thursday March 5, the council was granted an adjournment to proceedings to allow greater consultation with community groups, religious groups/leaders to aid understanding and seek their support.”

The case has garnered attention from legal experts and Christian advocacy groups, who caution that the injunction could establish a troubling precedent for religious freedom in the UK. Christian Concern observed that the council’s actions have seemingly unified preachers and local churches, who are determined to challenge the proposed measures as far as needed to safeguard their Christian liberties.

