Image
Culture ·News & Commentary

Netflix’s ‘Rock and Roll’ Adaptation of Narnia Could Feature Meryl Streep as Aslan

"This is just another example of Hollywood knowing exactly how to ruin a franchise—one of the few things they seem to consistently excel at."

Staff Writer Apr 4, 2025

Meryl Streep is reportedly in talks to play Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia adaptation for Netflix. According to The Guardian, the 79-year-old Oscar-winner is being lined up to star in Netflix’s first film in the Narnia series, The Magician’s Nephew, which is said to hit theatres in late 2026.

To be honest, we didn’t have high hopes for the series. Last year, Producer Amy Pascal described Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia film as “a very new take on Narnia,” adding, “It’s all about rock and roll.” That’s exactly what every Narnia fan did not want to hear.

So, the news that Streep could play Aslan, the Christ-like figure depicted as a male lion in C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia, isn’t entirely surprising. This is just another example of Hollywood knowing exactly how to ruin a franchise—one of the few things they seem to consistently excel at.

Maybe that’s the whole point. Remember when they tried to “cancel” everything they didn’t like? That whole effort hinged on convincing people to purge their own libraries and abandon their personal interests if they were deemed misogynistic, or racist, or intolerant, or too white and Christian. That didn’t work. So then they resorted to fear tactics, like labeling anything they disapprove of as “extremist” or “dangerous.”

Look no further than the British government’s anti-terrorism Prevent unit, which published a report suggesting that reading authors like Tolkien, Lewis, Huxley, and Orwell could lead to “right-wing extremism.” The UK’s Prevent Duty, part of a broader counter-terrorism strategy, aims to stop people from being “drawn into terrorism.” And somehow, that now includes reading Christian writers like C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien.

Of course, that report was laughed off for the absurdity that it was. But are we really supposed to believe there’s been a sudden change of heart? That Hollywood is suddenly willing to faithfully retell Lewis’ Christian masterpiece? Yeah, right. These reboots aren’t about reviving the classics—they’re about defacing them.

If Hollywood had its way, it would have “canceled” these works entirely for their so-called racist, Christo-supremacist, and far-right undertones. But since they couldn’t convince audiences to burn the classics, they’ve taken a different approach: they’ll “reimagine” them, deform them, and make them so painfully insufferable that names like Narnia, Snow White, and The Lord of the Rings become synonymous with unwatchable trash.

But it won’t work. In the end, these low-effort, low-bar reboots will only send people back to the “extremist” source material, where they’ll realize the real issue isn’t a lack of good storytelling—it’s that these people cannot create true beauty. They can only destroy it.

All that said, the announcement about Streep’s involvement in the reboot came from Nexus Point News on April 1. We were really hoping it was just an April Fools’ joke that the mainstream media fell for. But at this point, who even knows what’s satire anymore? Clown-world reality has thoroughly killed it.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
A Woman Is Not Just An Adult Human Female

A Woman Is Not Just An Adult Human Female

"A woman is not just an adult human female. This, in and of itself, is a reductionist redefinition of woman."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldApr 4, 2025
700 Psychiatrists Support “Gender-Affirming” Critic’s Battle to End  The LGBTransitioning of Kids

700 Psychiatrists Support “Gender-Affirming” Critic’s Battle to End  The LGBTransitioning of Kids

"These interventions don’t improve the child’s mental health and they don’t reduce the risk of suicide."
By
by Rod LampardApr 3, 2025
What is the Most Violent Ideology?

What is the Most Violent Ideology?

"There is one ideology that leaves others in its dust and continues to achieve a number of deaths at a rate of almost an entire World War 2 each year."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldApr 2, 2025
Senator Rennick: Australians Are “Enslaved to Debt”

Senator Rennick: Australians Are “Enslaved to Debt”

"Nothing controls people more than debt."
By
by Staff WriterApr 1, 2025
New COVID Censorship Bombshells Expose the Far-Left’s Weaponisation of Fact-Checking

New COVID Censorship Bombshells Expose the Far-Left’s Weaponisation of Fact-Checking

“The documents paint a picture of massive government-backed censorship.”
By
by Rod LampardApr 1, 2025
Ethnic Minorities Prioritized for Bail in Two-Tier System

Ethnic Minorities Prioritized for Bail in Two-Tier System

Newly revealed Ministry of Justice guidance instructs UK judges to prioritize bail hearings for ethnic minorities, women, and transgender defendants. In other words, everyone other than straight, White, males.
By
by Staff WriterMar 31, 2025
Tolerance Is Suicide

Tolerance Is Suicide

"For Western civilization to survive, it must relearn the lost Christian virtue of intolerance."
By
by Ben DavisMar 31, 2025
Irish Government Freezes Christian Teacher’s Bank Account After He Refused to Use Gender-Neutral Pronouns

Irish Government Freezes Christian Teacher’s Bank Account After He Refused to Use Gender-Neutral Pronouns

"What this is all about is an attempt to change the face of our country..."
By
by Staff WriterMar 31, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.