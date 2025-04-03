Netflix’s ‘Rock and Roll’ Adaptation of Narnia Could Feature Meryl Streep as Aslan

Meryl Streep is reportedly in talks to play Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia adaptation for Netflix. According to The Guardian, the 79-year-old Oscar-winner is being lined up to star in Netflix’s first film in the Narnia series, The Magician’s Nephew, which is said to hit theatres in late 2026.

To be honest, we didn’t have high hopes for the series. Last year, Producer Amy Pascal described Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia film as “a very new take on Narnia,” adding, “It’s all about rock and roll.” That’s exactly what every Narnia fan did not want to hear.

So, the news that Streep could play Aslan, the Christ-like figure depicted as a male lion in C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia, isn’t entirely surprising. This is just another example of Hollywood knowing exactly how to ruin a franchise—one of the few things they seem to consistently excel at.

Maybe that’s the whole point. Remember when they tried to “cancel” everything they didn’t like? That whole effort hinged on convincing people to purge their own libraries and abandon their personal interests if they were deemed misogynistic, or racist, or intolerant, or too white and Christian. That didn’t work. So then they resorted to fear tactics, like labeling anything they disapprove of as “extremist” or “dangerous.”

Look no further than the British government’s anti-terrorism Prevent unit, which published a report suggesting that reading authors like Tolkien, Lewis, Huxley, and Orwell could lead to “right-wing extremism.” The UK’s Prevent Duty, part of a broader counter-terrorism strategy, aims to stop people from being “drawn into terrorism.” And somehow, that now includes reading Christian writers like C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien.

Of course, that report was laughed off for the absurdity that it was. But are we really supposed to believe there’s been a sudden change of heart? That Hollywood is suddenly willing to faithfully retell Lewis’ Christian masterpiece? Yeah, right. These reboots aren’t about reviving the classics—they’re about defacing them.

If Hollywood had its way, it would have “canceled” these works entirely for their so-called racist, Christo-supremacist, and far-right undertones. But since they couldn’t convince audiences to burn the classics, they’ve taken a different approach: they’ll “reimagine” them, deform them, and make them so painfully insufferable that names like Narnia, Snow White, and The Lord of the Rings become synonymous with unwatchable trash.

But it won’t work. In the end, these low-effort, low-bar reboots will only send people back to the “extremist” source material, where they’ll realize the real issue isn’t a lack of good storytelling—it’s that these people cannot create true beauty. They can only destroy it.

All that said, the announcement about Streep’s involvement in the reboot came from Nexus Point News on April 1. We were really hoping it was just an April Fools’ joke that the mainstream media fell for. But at this point, who even knows what’s satire anymore? Clown-world reality has thoroughly killed it.