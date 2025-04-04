Image
News & Commentary ·World

Trump: “Free Marine Le Pen!”

"The Witch Hunt against Marine Le Pen is another example of European Leftists using Lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent," President Trump said.

Staff Writer Apr 5, 2025

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to denounce what he described as a “Witch Hunt” against French politician Marine Le Pen, claiming it is a deliberate effort by European leftists to suppress free speech and silence political opponents.

“THE Witch Hunt against Marine Le Pen is another example of European Leftists using Lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent, this time going so far as to put that Opponent in prison,” Trump wrote in his post. “It is the same ‘playbook’ that was used against me by a group of Lunatics and Losers, like Norm Eisen, Andrew Weissmann, and Lisa Monaco. They spent the last nine years thinking of nothing else, and they FAILED, because the People of the United States realized that they were only Corrupt Lawyers and Politicians.”

Trump expressed support for Le Pen, despite stating that he does not personally know her. He praised her persistence in the face of adversity, noting her continued efforts after several setbacks. Trump suggested that the charges against Le Pen, which involve embezzlement of European Union funds, were minor and likely the result of a “bookkeeping error.”

The legal woes for Le Pen were confirmed on Monday when a Paris court convicted her of embezzling EU funds. As a result, she was banned from running for office for the next five years, effectively ending her chances of running for the French presidency in 2027. Le Pen, the leader of France’s far-right National Rally (RN) party, had been viewed as a leading contender in the upcoming election.

Trump’s post concluded with a call for Le Pen’s release, stating, “It is all so bad for France, and the Great French People, no matter what side they are on. FREE MARINE LE PEN!”

