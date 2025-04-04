Image
Cumberland Local Council Celebrates Easter with Bold Christian Banners

Staff Writer Apr 5, 2025

In an uncommon display of public Christianity, Cumberland Local Council has erected banners celebrating Easter, a move that has garnered both attention and praise. The banners, which prominently feature Christian imagery, are seen as a stand against what some perceive as the growing erosion of religious traditions in the public sphere.

Cumberland City Council Councillor Steve Christou, who proposed the motion for the Easter banners, explained the decision. “The decision to celebrate Easter in the Cumberland Local Government area was a council motion from myself, seconded by Councillor Joseph Rahme,” Christou told Caldron Pool.

Christou emphasized the importance of maintaining cultural and religious traditions. “As a Western Christian country, I believe it’s very important that we maintain our culture and religious principles. Our way of life is being eroded by increasingly hostile left-wing activists trying to water down our religious beliefs, particularly Christmas and Easter,” he said.

When asked why the banner featured overtly Christian imagery instead of more neutral symbols like Easter bunnies or chocolate eggs, Christou was clear in his stance. “That’s the whole point. Easter is the time when Jesus died on the cross for our sins. We don’t want Easter watered down with Easter bunnies and Easter eggs. The significance of the Cross is what Easter is all about,” he remarked.

The public response to the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive. Christou reported receiving numerous messages of support. “People are calling with messages of support, saying it’s about time we started celebrating our cultural and religious events proudly. Residents from outside our Council area are messaging to say they wish their Council did this,” he said.

Reflecting on why such displays of Christianity have become rare in recent years, Christou pointed to a broader cultural shift. “The last 15 years politically have been focused on political correctness and minorities trying to stamp out our religious and cultural traditions as a country.

“With the election of Donald Trump in the USA, we’ve seen a shift toward common sense across the world. The silent majority are now standing up and saying enough! We have had a gutful of having our way of life, religion, and cultural beliefs stomped on,” he concluded.

The Cumberland Easter banners are seen by many as a bold reassertion of Christian expression in the public square, along with a much-welcomed revival and defence of Australia’s deeply Christian heritage.

