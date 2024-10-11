Avi Yemini Announces Mission to Meet Middle America

Avi Yemini is at large, and in the USA.

Australia’s Rebel News boss landed quietly in the United States this week to film a cross-country documentary.

Describing the promising new content, Rebel News owner, and founder, Ezra Levant likened the mission to a reality TV show with a point.

“Avi will go town by town, city by city,” he said.

“It’s sort of a reality TV show where he’ll talk about America, and discover it as an Australian fan of America.”

The Rebel News TV special, he continued, will be part “travelogue, part comedy. It’ll be amazing!”

Yemini’s objective is to connect with at least 1,000 Americans, in an attempt to engage with grassroots America.

Alongside cameraman, Lincoln Jay, and driver, Lyndon Dunkley, the Rebel News trio will traverse the country, following the MAGA vs. Make America Marxist, election trail.

That journey begins with a dilapidating, Democrat-run cesspool, San Fransico and ends at patriotic, God-fearing, and free, Florida.

The “mission month” to meet middle America, “will be as budget as can be,” Yemini explained.

“We won’t be staying in any hotels, or anything fancy.”

The Rebel team’s mobile studio, home, and office, will be a family-sized Cruise America RV.

The “economical standard,” 2-wheel drive V8, has all the amenities Yemini, and crew, will need.

This includes generator, gas stove, even air conditioning.

With his humour, and approachability, Yemini was born for this mission, Levant stated.

While on the ground, he’ll tap into, and present the real America, which Levant suggested, was in contrast to the view of America pushed by “regime media journalists, who never leave their offices.”

“I’m looking forward to watching it for fun, but I think everyone’s gonna learn a bit about America too.”

Starting in San Fransico also resonates because it’s the city where Kamala Harris “rose to power,” allegedly through an “affair with the mayor.”

Frisco, he added, “hasn’t had a Republican governor in 60 years and it shows the drug culture, the crime, the urban decay.”

“It’s almost the personification of Kamala Harris. Florida is the same thing for Donald Trump. Free, strong, patriotic.

“Avi will be moving from the dark to the light.

“There’s so many amazing things you can discover about America when you go mile by mile, as opposed to flying over it.” Levant concluded.

Writing about his new project, Yemini said, “I’ve kept tight-lipped about it because you know how detractors like to get things like this cancelled.”

He was referring to New Zealand’s politically motivated travel ban in 2022.

Yemini was blocked from entering New Zealand in August that year after being labelled a far-right misinformation agitator, posing as a journalist. (See here and here)

This wasn’t the first instance of political interference in the Rebel News journalist’s travel plans.

In 2019, he and Sydney Watson were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, after leftwing activists reported Yemini, falsely claiming he was an “Islamophobe”.

US authorities held Yemini for over 8 hours, then deported him back to Australia.

#BREAKING Upon arrival in Los Angeles I was DETAINED and INTERROGATED by the FBI and am currently waiting to be DEPORTED from the USA.



The “informant” was @ComedyCentral.



Full details when I get back home. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 11, 2019

As Watson reported at the time.

“They separated Avi and me and sent us off in different directions after questioning me at length about our intentions to be “violent”.

“Avi had been in their custody since 7am (it’s now 3pm).”

For real. They separated Avi and me and sent us off in different directions after questioning me at length about our intentions to be "violent".



Avi has been in their custody since 7am (it's now 3pm) — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) April 11, 2019

Yemini has said that his mission to meet middle America will be an “unbelievable journey — something you’ve never seen before.”

“The most exciting part,” he said, was having the chance to offer a different view to those outside the US, who only see a “filtered media portrayal of this election, and what average Americans think.

“I want to see what the people have to say, where they think things are heading with this election.”

Aside from finishing at Mar-a-Lago, the goal is, Yemini wrote, ‘to get a better understanding of the real America,’ beyond the lens, and reach, of leftwing legacy media.

Yemini’s mission to meet middle America, in the midst of the epoch-making MAGA-MAHA vs. Marxism showdown, couldn’t be better timed.

This is crowd-funding, documentary territory, which could deliver significant historical value.

Of course, past experiences add a whole level of suspense to an otherwise brilliant, and benign idea.

Delivering on this promise assumes left-wing activists won’t get in the way, and Avi gets to stay in the USA that long.