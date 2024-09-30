Actor Zachary Levi’s Endorsement of Trump Triggers Media Meltdown

Shazam!’s Zachary Levi is bucking trends, and backing Trump.

The actor and health advocate smashed into front-page headlines everywhere after endorsing the former president at a Reclaim America event in Michigan.

Hosting the Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jnr. panel, Levi stated Trump’s unity ticket was the best hope for the United States.

His endorsement consisted of a short testimony, a call for Christian grace in the face of opposition, and justifications for choosing MAGA over the Marxist alternative.

Explaining the reasons for bringing his version of star power to the table, Levi said, “I grew up in a family that was Christian conservative, that was pretty much the lane that we were in.”

Zachary Levi endorses Donald Trump. Calls for a Christian response to those “deceived into supporting Harris/Walz” in throwing America over a cliff.



Backing Make America Great Again is a bold move by the CHUCK, Shazam! actor.



Backing Make America Great Again is a bold move by the CHUCK, Shazam! actor. Especially when Hollywoke is lining up, to salute

“My parents were Kennedy Democrats that then turned into Reagan Republicans,” he added.

“They taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok.

“We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff,” Levi told the audience.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country.

“We are going to make it great again, we are going to make it healthy again.”

To this, he added, “I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump.

“Of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there.

“He’s gonna get us there because he has the backing, support, wisdom, knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard.”

Also known for his role as Chuck Bartowski, in the five-season, 2007 spy comedy action series, CHUCK, Levi made light of the possibility he’ll never work in that industry again.

Giving a nod to the risk of being burned by Hollywoke for backing its most hated alum, Levi remarked, “Within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very liberal town, and endorsing Trump very well could constitute career suicide.”

Responding to the actor’s move towards MAGA, some Social Media users quipped, “Thanks for your sacrifice. Hollywood won’t like this.”

Another noted how good it was that he went against the grain, and did so without demonising the Harris/Walz supporters.

Vanity Fair, on the other hand, were quick to vomit up a hit piece, mocking Levi as a “failed DC superhero.”

They smeared him as an anti-vaxxer, then said if Trump’s presidency comes down to celebrity endorsements, he may as well throw in the towel.

The smug piece then described Levi’s endorsement as “lukewarm and hallow.”

Anticipating the inevitable hate, Levi indicated he was committed to the fight.

From big media to big pharma, he explained, “we’re all being inundated every single day with poison, and lies.”

Levi then called upon Trump supporters to recognise that Kamala supporters are not the enemy.

“There is evil at the top of that food chain, but the American people that believe that Kamala is the way – she’s not – have been lied to, as well. They are not evil people.

“They’ve eaten that lie, and it is in them.

“So, to the best that we can do, may we practice grace. May we practice forgiveness.

“May we practice patience so that as we go to the polls, as we talk to our friends and our family and we encourage people to go and look, do not be baited into their attacks.”

Although in 2020 Levi stated he wasn’t a conservative, Levi’s Christian calm appears to be a constant.

He added at the time, that while he was no fan of Donald Trump, the actor understood why people were voting for him.

I am no fan or supporter of Trump, and I find his behavior to be vulgar, callous, narcissistic, and lacking empathy. And while I'm not a Conservative, I know many who backed 45 not because they liked him, but because he was the only candidate they felt cared about their needs.

This side of 2020, it seems as though Levi’s seen the light.

Vanity Fair’s assessment couldn’t be more wrong.

Backing the Unity ticket over against the Uni-party, Levi’s endorsement is a consequence of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) and Make America Great Again (MAGA) merge.

A strong supporter of Robert F. Kennedy’s former candidacy, instead of jumping ship, the 44-year-old is doubling down.

Watch or listen to the full 1-hour and 30-minute event here: