Trump Survives Second Assassination Attempt in Two Months

So we now have had two assassination attempts on former President Donald J. Trump in two months. Thankfully both attempts have not succeeded, but how many more such attempts will occur? The demonic hatred that so many have against Trump is much more than mere Trump Derangement Syndrome. It is, in fact, coming straight out of the pits of hell.

While it is still early days yet in terms of what we know about the would-be assassin in Florida, we can offer a few brief and general points about all this. But first, as to what actually happened in the past hour or two, one media report says this:

At about 1.30pm local time (3.30am AEST) shots were fired on Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, where Donald Trump was golfing with donor Steve Witkoff. It emerged that a Secret Service agent had noticed the muzzle of a rifle aiming through the golf course fenceline, several hundred metres away from the ex-president. No injuries were reported. A man was arrested shortly afterward during a massive mobilisation of law enforcement and remains in custody. No charges have been laid. He has been identified by anonymous law enforcement sources as Ryan Wesley Routh. At the location of the shooting, authorities found an AK-style rifle with a scope and two backpacks containing a ceramic tile, and a GoPro camera. Trump was unhurt and has since returned to Mar-a-Lago, where he has communicated with supporters. The FBI is leading the investigation into what it called an “apparent assassination attempt”. Authorities have said there is no ongoing danger.

Here then are five brief points that can be made about this:

Heated rhetoric

When you have constant hate-filled rhetoric incessantly pouring fourth from the lips of Kamala and Joe and Tim, from the Democrats, and from the lamestream media, guess what? Why are we surprised that people are logically going to carry out the sentiments of these radical leftists? Of course some folks will respond to this hate-charged rhetoric.

Every minute of every day we hear about how democracy is on the ballot, how Trump is a threat to freedom, how he is anti-democratic, how he is a dictator, how he is someone who is an existential threat to America, how he will tyrannise the nation, how he cannot be allowed to win, and so on. While most folks thankfully will ignore this demonised rhetoric, sadly some will not.

Hearing it over and over again, some will take it to heart. When they hear the left constantly saying how we must do everything possible to stop Trump, some unhinged folks will fully accept the challenge. So there are no surprises here that we have multiple haters seeking to take Trump out. And sadly in this ugly climate of hate, this likely will not be the last.

As just one of so many examples of this, just a few hours before the shooting, New York Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries had tweeted this: “Extreme MAGA Republicans are the party of a national abortion ban and Trump’s Project 2025. We must stop them.”

But in case the lefties still think that there is no connection at all between the heated rhetoric we hear everywhere and what Routh just did, consider this bit of news:

The 58-year-old again attacked Trump in a post dated April 22, declaring “DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose”, while a separate post on the same day argued President Biden should run his campaign on the pledge to keep “America democratic and free.” Trump, he said, wanted to “make Americans slaves against master.”

One way traffic

It is interesting to note that for the most part, all this hatred and acted-out evil is aimed at Trump. There have been no such attempts like this on Kamala, Joe and Tim. All the demonised haters seem to be targeting conservatives like Trump.

And for all their talk about peace, love, acceptance, tolerance and inclusion, the radical left proves repeatedly just how hate-filled and intolerant they really are. Just consider the recent rioting and protests here in Melbourne over a weapons convention.

How many police were injured because of their hate-filled rage? Even horses were not spared, as bricks, bottles and even acid were thrown at man and beast. Gotta love how the “peace” brigade shows their commitment to peace and non-violence.

Where is the security?

One would have thought that after the Butler debacle, the powers that be would have learned their lessons. But countless questions still remain unanswered following the first assassination attempt. There are still so many things we do not know about that, and it seems to many folks that some sort of coverup is being attempted here.

Surely the security should have been tighter for Trump as he keeps on keeping on for the November 5 election. Many have expressed concern about this latest failure by the security forces. Where were the drones, the extended perimeter, the motion detectors, and so many other security devices?

It is mind-boggling that this seems to keep happening. How many more bullets must he face? Thankfully many are speaking out about this. For example, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tennessee, said this: “There is no way in hell that somebody should have been that close to President Trump with an AK Steel or AK-47 or whatever it was with a scope.” He went on to say:

The problem is you’ve got a Secret Service, at least in my opinion, and in the public’s eye, that is compromised and that it lacks in leadership. And you’ve got great agents on the ground, obviously, one who took that shot. But why in the world would anybody be anywhere near the perimeter of this? This line of sight that we talk about is just beyond me. So we’ve got to get some answers. I don’t think we’re going to get them during this administration, but hopefully, under the Trump administration, we’ll clean this rat’s nest out.

He perseveres

Most normal people facing this much hatred and attempts on their life would just give up. Why bother running for the top job when it appears that everyone seems to be against you? When there is this tsunami of hatred and lies being poured out on you every day, most folks would just drop out and enjoy a pleasant and well-earned retirement. Kinda like Biden sitting on the beach, even though he is still the acting president.

But not Trump. Soon after the shooting, Trump’s website put out these words:

Alert I am Donald J. Trump. Fear not. I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God! But, there are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will never stop fighting for you. I will Never Surrender! I will always love you for supporting me. Through our unity we will Make America Great Again.

We must pray

Whether you like Trump or not, we need to keep him in our prayers. I pray daily for him. And given all the haters and trolls that come to my website daily, spewing out their bile and rage, let me repeat what I have said so often before: I also pray daily for Biden, for Harris, for Walz, for Vance, and others.

They all should be covered in our daily prayers. But clearly with the demonised fury being aimed at Trump, he most certainly needs to be covered. That first bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania was only centimetres away from killing him. And given how many folks – both public figures as well as private individuals – actually expressed their disappointment that the gunman missed, we really do need to pray even more.

As I said, this is not mere political discontent with a popular candidate. This is a rage that comes directly from Satan’s lair. No wonder the anti-Trumpers are so full of hyper-hate and despicable rhetoric. This is not mere political disagreement. This is spiritual warfare.

And as I have mentioned constantly, to make these points is not to say that Trump is perfect, that he is the Messiah, or that he is the Saviour that America needs. Only Jesus fits that bill. Trump’s faults are many. His weaknesses are apparent. But given the choice we now have between Team Trump and Team Harris, the option worth running with seems to be quite clear to me.