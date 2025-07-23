RFK Jr Uncovers Horrifying Organ Donor Atrocities, Launches Crusade for Reform

Grotesque findings from Trump’s Make America Healthy Again team have uncovered an abuse of organ donors.

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jnr. ordered the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) to reopen a case ruled closed under Joe Biden’s watch.

What the re-investigation found were irrefutable acts of horror linked to the federally funded Organ Procurement Organisation (OPO).

According to the United States Health and Human Services (HHS), the review examined “351 cases where organ donation was authorised, but not completely carried out.”

103 of those examples had “concerning features,” such as 73 patients showing signs of life, specifically, brain activity.

Alarmingly, “at least 28 patients may not have been deceased at the time organ procurement was initiated,” an HHS press release said.

In other words, “there was no cardiac time of death noted, suggesting potential survival to hospital discharge.”

The HRSA also found that OPO staff knew about 98 potential “donors” where an “active use of opioids, amphetamines, or cocaine” was not recorded.

Three out of four of those cases did not document “drug overdoses as the mechanism of death.”

“Miscoding or not recognising drug intoxication” was related, HRSA said, because a patient’s unresponsiveness could be temporary.

Slow brain activity might simply be the result of drugs, from which the patient may fully recover.

Stated simply: not everyone considered to be brain-dead, who has had their organs removed, may have been brain-dead.

Citing evidence, the HHS said they found “poor neurologic assessments, lack of coordination with medical teams, questionable consent practices, and misclassification of causes of death, particularly in overdose cases.”

Detailing the facts in May, the US Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) informed OPTN that the Organ Procurement Organisation was on notice.

Responding to the revelations, Kennedy dropped the hammer, stating on X, “The organ procurement organisations that coordinate access to transplants will be held accountable.

“Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Kennedy added.

“The entire system must be fixed to ensure that every potential donor’s life is treated with the sanctity it deserves.

Eyeing Kennedy’s push for fast reform, the HHS hinted at holding people and systems accountable over malpractice, saying its “investigation had revealed clear negligence.”

The unearthed abuses demand a complete overhaul of donor procurement practices, which the HHS said would focus on “improving safeguards and national monitoring.”

Reform would be carried out with the goal of “restoring trust, ensuring informed consent, and protecting the rights and dignity of prospective donors and their families.”

Under Kennedy’s guidance, the HHS then asserted that the findings “confirmed Trump administration warnings about entrenched bureaucracies and outdated systems.”

These, along with a “reckless disregard for human life, had failed to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” they concluded.

Kennedy’s move directly coincides with current hearings within the US House of Representatives about a similar case from Kentucky.

Recounting events, the hearing was told that “in 2021, a patient had been inaccurately pronounced brain dead.”

Despite the patient “displaying clear signs of life at multiple points, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates senior staff directed that organ recovery proceed.”

This particular incident recalls the horrifying story of Anthony Thomas ‘TJ’ Hoover II, who was pronounced dead after a drug overdose.

As reported in gruesome detail by The Guardian, last year, Hoover woke up in the “middle of organ harvesting surgery.”

A former employee testified that “Hoover began ‘thrashing’ around on the operating table and had started crying visibly.”

The only reason doctors stopped the procedure was because he was showing “too many signs of life.”

Hoover lived, and is now cared for by his sister.

She said she didn’t question what was happening at the time because, like most, Hoover’s sister was conditioned not to “question the medical system.”

Summarising their discoveries, the HHS described the abuse of organ donors as a “disregard for the sanctity of life in the organ transplant system.”

Reacting to the Make America Healthy Again findings, Elon Musk posted with an exclamation mark, while theologian Darrell Harrison called the OPO “monsters.”

Chinese refugee and candidate for Congress, Lily Tang Williams, equated the system with Chinese Communists harvesting organs from prisoners.

Pro-life group Live Action also rightly remarked, “Let’s not forget Planned Parenthood harvests and sells baby body parts.

“Will we be protecting the rights and dignity of these children?”

Live Action’s comments are apt.

When truth is discarded, life is easily disregarded.

When nothing is absolute, all we’re left with is anarchy.

Kennedy’s findings are not just another red flag warning us about therapeutic totalitarianism.

They are part of the post-mortem for post-modernism.