Image
News & Commentary ·United States

RFK Jr Uncovers Horrifying Organ Donor Atrocities, Launches Crusade for Reform

“Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Kennedy added.

Rod Lampard Jul 23, 2025

Grotesque findings from Trump’s Make America Healthy Again team have uncovered an abuse of organ donors.

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jnr. ordered the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) to reopen a case ruled closed under Joe Biden’s watch.

What the re-investigation found were irrefutable acts of horror linked to the federally funded Organ Procurement Organisation (OPO).

According to the United States Health and Human Services (HHS), the review examined “351 cases where organ donation was authorised, but not completely carried out.”

103 of those examples had “concerning features,” such as 73 patients showing signs of life, specifically, brain activity.

Alarmingly, “at least 28 patients may not have been deceased at the time organ procurement was initiated,” an HHS press release said. 

In other words, “there was no cardiac time of death noted, suggesting potential survival to hospital discharge.”

The HRSA also found that OPO staff knew about 98 potential “donors” where an “active use of opioids, amphetamines, or cocaine” was not recorded.

Three out of four of those cases did not document “drug overdoses as the mechanism of death.”

“Miscoding or not recognising drug intoxication” was related, HRSA said, because a patient’s unresponsiveness could be temporary.

Slow brain activity might simply be the result of drugs, from which the patient may fully recover.

Stated simply: not everyone considered to be brain-dead, who has had their organs removed, may have been brain-dead.

Citing evidence, the HHS said they found “poor neurologic assessments, lack of coordination with medical teams, questionable consent practices, and misclassification of causes of death, particularly in overdose cases.”

Detailing the facts in May, the US Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) informed OPTN that the Organ Procurement Organisation was on notice.

Responding to the revelations, Kennedy dropped the hammer, stating on X, “The organ procurement organisations that coordinate access to transplants will be held accountable.

“Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Kennedy added.

“The entire system must be fixed to ensure that every potential donor’s life is treated with the sanctity it deserves.

Eyeing Kennedy’s push for fast reform, the HHS hinted at holding people and systems accountable over malpractice, saying its “investigation had revealed clear negligence.”

The unearthed abuses demand a complete overhaul of donor procurement practices, which the HHS said would focus on “improving safeguards and national monitoring.”

Reform would be carried out with the goal of “restoring trust, ensuring informed consent, and protecting the rights and dignity of prospective donors and their families.”

Under Kennedy’s guidance, the HHS then asserted that the findings “confirmed Trump administration warnings about entrenched bureaucracies and outdated systems.”

These, along with a “reckless disregard for human life, had failed to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” they concluded.

Kennedy’s move directly coincides with current hearings within the US House of Representatives about a similar case from Kentucky.

Recounting events, the hearing was told that “in 2021, a patient had been inaccurately pronounced brain dead.”

Despite the patient “displaying clear signs of life at multiple points, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates senior staff directed that organ recovery proceed.”

This particular incident recalls the horrifying story of Anthony Thomas ‘TJ’ Hoover II, who was pronounced dead after a drug overdose.

As reported in gruesome detail by The Guardian, last year, Hoover woke up in the “middle of organ harvesting surgery.”

A former employee testified that “Hoover began ‘thrashing’ around on the operating table and had started crying visibly.”

The only reason doctors stopped the procedure was because he was showing “too many signs of life.”

Hoover lived, and is now cared for by his sister.

She said she didn’t question what was happening at the time because, like most, Hoover’s sister was conditioned not to “question the medical system.”

Summarising their discoveries, the HHS described the abuse of organ donors as a “disregard for the sanctity of life in the organ transplant system.”

Reacting to the Make America Healthy Again findings, Elon Musk posted with an exclamation mark, while theologian Darrell Harrison called the OPO “monsters.”

Chinese refugee and candidate for Congress, Lily Tang Williams, equated the system with Chinese Communists harvesting organs from prisoners.

Pro-life group Live Action also rightly remarked, “Let’s not forget Planned Parenthood harvests and sells baby body parts.

“Will we be protecting the rights and dignity of these children?”

Live Action’s comments are apt.

When truth is discarded, life is easily disregarded.

When nothing is absolute, all we’re left with is anarchy.

Kennedy’s findings are not just another red flag warning us about therapeutic totalitarianism.

They are part of the post-mortem for post-modernism.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
God Hates a Lying Tongue

God Hates a Lying Tongue

"A man’s name is more precious than gold. And as such, he who steals the former is a worse thief than he who steals the latter."
By
by Ben DavisJul 23, 2025
UK Envoy Warns Christianity Risking “Wipeout” in Persecution Hotspots

UK Envoy Warns Christianity Risking “Wipeout” in Persecution Hotspots

"Worldwide, 380 million Christians now face persecution—an increase of 15 million from last year—with nearly 4,500 killed in 2024, 69 percent of them in Nigeria."
By
by Staff WriterJul 23, 2025
IRS Ruling Frees Churches to Discuss Politics, Angering Atheists

IRS Ruling Frees Churches to Discuss Politics, Angering Atheists

"Johnson’s tax-free terms and conditions could be weaponised against a pastor, pulpit, or tax-paying parishioner to ban any conversation about a political leader, policy, ideology, or party."
By
by Rod LampardJul 22, 2025
UK MP Calls for Restoration of Christianity: “This Is a Christian Country”

UK MP Calls for Restoration of Christianity: “This Is a Christian Country”

“This is a Christian country, if it is a country at all. And I cannot be indifferent about the extent of the growth of Islam here in recent decades.”
By
by Staff WriterJul 21, 2025
‘Treasonous Conspiracy’: Gabbard Drops Bombshell Intel Alleging Obama-Directed Coup Against Trump

‘Treasonous Conspiracy’: Gabbard Drops Bombshell Intel Alleging Obama-Directed Coup Against Trump

“These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate,” Gabbard said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 19, 2025
Melbourne Royal Show Apologises, Reinstates 108-Year-Old Bible Booth After Ban Backlash 

Melbourne Royal Show Apologises, Reinstates 108-Year-Old Bible Booth After Ban Backlash 

"To the Show’s credit, this is a complete turnaround from the contents of a rejection letter sent to Good News booth volunteers last November."
By
by Rod LampardJul 18, 2025
UK Petition to Track Child Sex Offender Demographics Hits 150K Signatures in 24 Hours

UK Petition to Track Child Sex Offender Demographics Hits 150K Signatures in 24 Hours

"Without this information, critical patterns may be missed, weakening efforts to prevent abuse and protect vulnerable children."
By
by Staff WriterJul 18, 2025
Fauci’s Pre-Emptive Pardon Faces Scrutiny Amid Autopen Abuse Allegations

Fauci’s Pre-Emptive Pardon Faces Scrutiny Amid Autopen Abuse Allegations

Fauci’s pardon is now at the center of a growing investigation into whether Biden’s staff exploited his cognitive decline to issue unauthorized clemencies using an autopen.
By
by Rod LampardJul 17, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.