Islamic Attack in East Congo: At Least 34 Christians Killed in Brutal Church Massacre

Another Islamic attack on Christians in East Congo claimed over 30 lives on Sunday.

Advertisement

Social media reports, later confirmed by the Associated Press, recounted Islamists “storming a local Catholic Church with guns and machetes.”

At least 34 Christians were mowed down, buildings torched, and some businesses looted.

On X, Christian Emergency Alliance said injuries included people who were not attending the church at the time, and added that some are still missing.

Congo: Islamists murdered 38 Christian civilians during their worship service in Komanda.



Many others were injured and some remain missing after the Muslims attacked them inside their church with machetes and firearms.



Pray for the Christian families affected by this nightmare.… pic.twitter.com/1G11cqK0mO — Christian Emergency Alliance (@ChristianEmerg1) July 27, 2025

Quoting Dieudonne Duranthabo, a community government liaison, the AP said the attacks occurred in Komanda around 1 am.

“The bodies of the victims are still at the scene,” he stated.

“Volunteers were preparing to bury them in a mass grave in a compound of the Catholic church.”

Duranthabo denounced the Islamists, then called for “immediate military intervention,” because the town’s Sunni Muslim attackers were still nearby.

Advertisement

Relaying further information, Aime Lokana Dhego, a local priest, Catholic News Agency (CAN) said those targeted were members of the Eucharistic Crusade – a youth movement founded in 1914.

The Christian group had gathered for a midnight prayer vigil. Something not uncommon for EC members, whose motto is “pray, receive communion, make sacrifices, be an apostle.”

There was no news on the EC members who were also kidnapped, Father Dhego explained.

Advertisement

Adding more context, Congolese radio station, Radio Kapi, said 19 of the victims were women, 15 were men, and 9 were children. Most were “stabbed to death in the church.”

The UN stabilisation mission, which funds the community radio station, was already giving aid to the wounded and helping organise burials.

In a separate statement, Radio Kapi noted that the mass murdering Muslims had fled the scene after fires alerted the community to the murders at around 2 am.

According to the station, “Congolese and Ugandan military were mobilising alongside police” to “secure the area and hunt down” the Islamic terrorists.

Those responsible for the bloody Sunday attacks are likely to be the Allied Democratic Force (ADF).

Far from petty crime, the specific targeting of Christians is a well-known tactic of the jihadis, which has known ties to the Islamic State (ISIS).

6 months ago, the same group beheaded 70 Congolese Christians in a church. That slaughter drew a strong rebuke from the new Trump administration, as well as a powerful “hell no,” from Hungary (see here).

This time around, Italy was the first to speak up.

Giorgia Meloni’s foreign ministry “strongly condemned” the Islamic assault on the Christian church, saying,

“Places of worship must always be preserved, and religious freedom protected. Italy stands with the families of the victims and the Congolese people.”

The Trump administration is yet to comment.

There are also no clear links suggesting the ADF attack was a response to the June 27 peace agreement, which President Trump helped formalise between Rwanda and Congo.

It’s unlikely the Sunni Muslim militia attacked Komanda’s Christians to make a statement about the United States being given “access” to Congo’s rare-earth – “critical” – minerals supply.

Try as they might, adherents of the so-called “religion of peace” would find it difficult to destabilise the Trump-brokered peace.

In the geo-political sphere, ADF, although a murderous nuisance, is not that big a player.

The non-religious, Tutsi ethnopolitical group, M23, is much larger.

This is why disarming and reintegrating M23 members is such a prominent feature of the agreement.

The nuts and bolts of that Trump treaty also commit Rwanda and Congo to better security. Such as “national park oversight, hydropower development, and the shared management of Lake Kivu’s water reserves.”

This includes “Rwanda and Congo partnering (where appropriate) with the U.S. government and U.S. investors” on “critical mineral supply.”

Both countries agreed to provide access, as well as a secure environment from “mine to processed metal” mining.

For some, particularly the West’s “green energy” Chi-Comm cheerleaders, this is the most hated part of the peace agreement.

Although Trump-haters (such as the Australian Government bullhorn bureaucrats at The ABC) may find it tempting to blame mining rights, or “Islamophobia” rather than Islam, Sunday’s slaughter of Christians better fits the ADF’s jihadist killing spree campaign.

They tend to follow one agenda: target Churches and kill Christians. All in order to advance Islam and conquer in its name.