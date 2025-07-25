Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Trump: “Immigration is Killing Europe”

"You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe," he said.

Staff Writer Jul 26, 2025

During a five-day visit to Scotland, President Donald Trump slammed European immigration policy, warning that continued mass migration is eroding the continent’s identity and stability.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said European nations must “get [their] act together” on immigration or risk losing their national character entirely. “You’re not going to have Europe anymore,” he said. “You’ve got to get your act together.”

The former president contrasted the current situation in Europe with his administration’s policies in the U.S., stating, “Last month we had nobody entering our country. Nobody. We shut it down. And we took out a lot of bad people that got there with Biden. Biden was a total stiff in what he allowed to happen, but you’re allowing it to happen to your countries.”

Trump continued, “You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe—many countries in Europe. Some leaders have not let it happen. They’re not getting the proper credit… This immigration is killing Europe.”

The comments reflect Trump’s long-held concern about the changing face of Europe. In a 2018 interview with The Sun, he argued that mass immigration was fundamentally altering Europe, saying, “Allowing immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe.”

“Unless you act quickly, it’s never going to be what it was,” he said at the time. “Allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I think you’re losing your culture.”

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
They Want To Take Your Home

They Want To Take Your Home

"Debt has been pushed on every nation and almost every household, so that all people, everywhere, are vulnerable to hostile takeover by the globalist banks."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJul 25, 2025
Gabbard Unveils ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ of Obama Administration’s Role in Fabricating Russia-Gate Narrative

Gabbard Unveils ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ of Obama Administration’s Role in Fabricating Russia-Gate Narrative

“There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false," she said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 24, 2025
Trump Accuses Obama of Treason: “It’s Time to Go After People”

Trump Accuses Obama of Treason: “It’s Time to Go After People”

"He’s guilty. It’s not a question. He’s guilty. This was treason. This was every word you can think of," President Trump said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 24, 2025
RFK Jr Uncovers Horrifying Organ Donor Atrocities, Launches Crusade for Reform

RFK Jr Uncovers Horrifying Organ Donor Atrocities, Launches Crusade for Reform

“Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Kennedy added.
By
by Rod LampardJul 23, 2025
God Hates a Lying Tongue

God Hates a Lying Tongue

"A man’s name is more precious than gold. And as such, he who steals the former is a worse thief than he who steals the latter."
By
by Ben DavisJul 23, 2025
UK Envoy Warns Christianity Risking “Wipeout” in Persecution Hotspots

UK Envoy Warns Christianity Risking “Wipeout” in Persecution Hotspots

"Worldwide, 380 million Christians now face persecution—an increase of 15 million from last year—with nearly 4,500 killed in 2024, 69 percent of them in Nigeria."
By
by Staff WriterJul 23, 2025
IRS Ruling Frees Churches to Discuss Politics, Angering Atheists

IRS Ruling Frees Churches to Discuss Politics, Angering Atheists

"Johnson’s tax-free terms and conditions could be weaponised against a pastor, pulpit, or tax-paying parishioner to ban any conversation about a political leader, policy, ideology, or party."
By
by Rod LampardJul 22, 2025
UK MP Calls for Restoration of Christianity: “This Is a Christian Country”

UK MP Calls for Restoration of Christianity: “This Is a Christian Country”

“This is a Christian country, if it is a country at all. And I cannot be indifferent about the extent of the growth of Islam here in recent decades.”
By
by Staff WriterJul 21, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.