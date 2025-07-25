Trump: “Immigration is Killing Europe”

During a five-day visit to Scotland, President Donald Trump slammed European immigration policy, warning that continued mass migration is eroding the continent’s identity and stability.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Trump said European nations must “get [their] act together” on immigration or risk losing their national character entirely. “You’re not going to have Europe anymore,” he said. “You’ve got to get your act together.”

The former president contrasted the current situation in Europe with his administration’s policies in the U.S., stating, “Last month we had nobody entering our country. Nobody. We shut it down. And we took out a lot of bad people that got there with Biden. Biden was a total stiff in what he allowed to happen, but you’re allowing it to happen to your countries.”

Trump continued, “You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe—many countries in Europe. Some leaders have not let it happen. They’re not getting the proper credit… This immigration is killing Europe.”

JUST IN: Trump criticizes Europe's immigration policy.



"You're not gonna have Europe anymore. You gotta get your act together….You're allowing it to happen to your countries."



"You gotta stop this horrible invasion….This immigration is killing Europe." pic.twitter.com/bkQMmh2DvW — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) July 25, 2025

The comments reflect Trump’s long-held concern about the changing face of Europe. In a 2018 interview with The Sun, he argued that mass immigration was fundamentally altering Europe, saying, “Allowing immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe.”

“Unless you act quickly, it’s never going to be what it was,” he said at the time. “Allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I think you’re losing your culture.”