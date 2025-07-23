Image
Trump Accuses Obama of Treason: “It’s Time to Go After People”

"He’s guilty. It’s not a question. He’s guilty. This was treason. This was every word you can think of," President Trump said.

Staff Writer Jul 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has made explosive allegations against former President Barack Obama, accusing him of treason and claiming Obama was central to efforts to rig the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Trump, speaking to reporters, said, “They caught President Obama absolutely cold… They tried to rig the election, and they got caught. And there should be very severe consequences for that… It’s time to go after people.”

The president continued, saying Obama was directly involved in election interference, calling it “treason” and saying that the actions taken against him during his time in office should not go unpunished.

“The witch hunt that you should be talking about is that they caught President Obama absolutely cold… What they did to this country in 2016, starting in 2016, but going up all the way, going up to 2020, of the election. Of the election. They tried to rig the election, then they got caught. And there should be very severe consequences for that,” Trump asserted.

Trump acknowledged he let former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “off the hook,” explaining, “When we caught Hillary Clinton, I said, you know what? Let’s not, let’s not go too far here. It’s the ex-wife of a president, and I thought it was sort of terrible. And I let her off the hook, and I’m very happy I did,” he said. However, Trump made it clear that this time, things would be different. “But it’s time to start, after what they did to me,” he added. “Obama’s been caught directly.”

Trump also took aim at Obama personally, calling him “the leader of the gang” and stating, “Have you heard of him? … He’s guilty. It’s not a question. I like to say, ‘Let’s give it time.’ It’s there. He’s guilty. This was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody’s ever imagined, even in other countries. You’ve seen some pretty rough countries. But you’ve never seen anything like that.”

In response to the revelations, Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh weighed in on the severity of the allegations. “So what then? What will the consequences be?” he asked. “Right now, President Trump is, you know, making a bunch of posts on Truth Social depicting Obama officials in orange jumpsuits, Tulsi Gabbard is doing hits on Fox News and posting these threads on Twitter. They’re sounding notes of indignation and outrage. All that is fine, but none of that matters if they fail to actually go and make arrests.”

Walsh argued that the failure to act would render the allegations meaningless. “Barack Obama himself should be in handcuffs. You cannot allege a treasonous conspiracy and then do nothing about it. Now, if I seem a bit cynical here, the typical pattern by Republicans, since forever, is to make these kinds of claims, but to make them only on social media and Fox News and to never actually bring it to a court of law so the parties responsible can be held accountable for their crimes,” Walsh said.

He expressed frustration at the lack of follow-through. “Go arrest these people and bring them to justice. Funny memes and outraged soundbites on Fox News are not going to cut it anymore. Go make an arrest, put somebody in prison. And if you won’t do that, then what does any of this matter? Why should we care about any of this?” he asked.

Walsh further suggested that failure to act would make the Trump administration complicit. “If you won’t follow it up by putting people in prison? In fact, I’ll say this. The consequences of these allegations from Tulsi must be one of two things: either top Obama officials are arrested or Tulsi Gabbard should be fired.”

Walsh made it clear that if the claims were true, the lack of arrests would undermine the credibility of those making the accusations. “And if the DNI is falsely alleging treasonous conspiracies publicly, then clearly she should be run out of town,” he said. “But if what she’s saying is true, and I believe that it is as I just outlined for fifteen minutes, then failure to make arrests would make top Trump officials complicit in the conspiracy after the fact.”

He concluded with a call to action: “So something must happen here. Someone has to be punished or else none of this means anything at all. It’s just fodder for cable news and nothing else. Go make an arrest. Put somebody in handcuffs. Put Barack Obama in handcuffs, not just in a meme, not in some AI-generated funny video, in real life. Now they did it to Trump with far less justification.”

Image

