Gabbard Unveils ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ of Obama Administration’s Role in Fabricating Russia-Gate Narrative

A second set of Russia-gate-related documents was released today, and Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, is calling the findings “irrefutable evidence” that former President Barack Obama and top intelligence officials deliberately fabricated a false intelligence narrative to undermine President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

In a press conference, Gabbard laid out what she described as a coordinated effort by Obama, then-CIA Director John Brennan, and other officials—including James Clapper, James Comey, Susan Rice, and Hillary Clinton—to promote a false intelligence community assessment (ICA) in January 2017. That assessment alleged Russian President Vladimir Putin supported Trump in the 2016 election—a claim Gabbard says was unsupported by credible intelligence and built largely on the discredited Steele dossier.

“The stunning revelations that we are releasing today should be of concern to every American,” Gabbard said. “There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false.”

According to the House Intelligence Committee oversight report released alongside Gabbard’s remarks, the ICA was drafted under “unusual directives” directly from President Obama and Brennan. The report found the ICA was produced by only five analysts, overseen by a single drafter, and relied on “shoddy sources,” including the now-debunked Steele dossier, despite veteran intelligence officers warning against its inclusion.

Gabbard said the intelligence community “suppressed evidence and credible intelligence that disproved their false claims,” violating long-standing analytic tradecraft and concealing the truth from the American people.

“They conspired to subvert the will of the American people who elected Donald Trump,” she stated, “and worked with their partners in the media to promote this lie, ultimately to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump and launch what would be a years-long coup against him.”

“We’re here today because the American people deserve the truth, they deserve accountability, and they deserve justice,” Gabbard said.

WATCH:

Advertisement

🚨 WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard MASTERFULLY laid out every step in Obama’s Russia Collussion Hoax



Every minute of this is worth watching.



Tulsi is exposing EVERYTHING.



It’s the DOJ’s turn now. pic.twitter.com/RleS9k6A0y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2025

In a follow-up post on X, Gabbard wrote: “New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President Trump’s directive, I have declassified a House Intelligence Committee oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election.

“In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump, essentially enacting a years-long coup against him. Here are the top Obama Russia Hoax lies debunked by today’s release:”

🧵 New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration… pic.twitter.com/0sS4Df8yoI — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

“LIE: Putin and the Russian Government helped Trump win the 2016 election



“TRUTH: President Obama, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and others fabricated the Russia Hoax, suppressed intelligence showing Putin was preparing for a Clinton victory, manufactured findings from shoddy sources, disobeyed IC standards, and knowingly lied to the American people.

Advertisement

“LIE: The fabricated Steele Dossier was not used as a source in the Obama Administration’s January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment of the November 2016 election

“TRUTH: Not only did CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, DNI Clapper and others include the Steele Dossier in the 2017 ICA, they overruled senior Intel officials who warned them it was fabricated and should not be used.”

LIE: The fabricated Steele Dossier was not used as a source in the Obama Administration’s January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment of the November 2016 election



TRUTH: Not only did CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, DNI Clapper and others include the Steele Dossier… pic.twitter.com/1927wVPJSK — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

“LIE: The Obama Administration’s January ICA was an independent Intelligence Community product, produced with apolitical analysis.

“TRUTH: Obama ordered the Intelligence Community to create an Intelligence Community Assessment they knew was false, promoting a contrived narrative, with the intent of undermining the legitimacy and power of a duly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump.

“Together, the Office of DNI records released on Friday, the Department of Justice’s June 2018 report known as the “Clinton annex” released earlier this week, and the House Intel oversight report we released today confirm what many Americans have known: The Russia Hoax was a lie that was knowingly created by the Obama Administration to undermine the legitimacy and power of the duly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump.”