They Want To Take Your Home

There are many aspects of how our modern nations and economies are being managed today that are inexplicable to most people. Many people look at the high rates of immigration and note the damage this does to social cohesion, the pressure this puts on infrastructure and hospital systems, the fact that this is driving house prices out of the reach of many Australians, and they think, “What on earth are these idiots doing?” Don’t they know the damage they are doing to our country? The same question could be asked for pretty much every Western nation.

But I heard a principle stated a few years ago now that I find very compelling, “What a policy or program achieves is its goal.” The reason I find this statement so compelling is because of how it gels with what Jesus said, Do not look at what they say, but what they do. Judge someone or a system by its fruits. So, when you see that modern economic policies are causing wealth to centralise in the hands of fewer and fewer people, when you see that Australians, and people across the West, are being displaced in their own countries, when you see that poverty is increasing in incredibly advanced and wealthy nations where it could almost be expunged, you know this is by design, not by accident. The economy is not being mismanaged; it is being managed precisely as certain elites intend.

John Gideon Hartnett’s recent article The Great Taking: How Central Banks Could Seize Your Wealth, gives us some of the details for how the system is being stacked to rob us all.

“The Emergency Banking Act of 1933, had been passed by Congress on March 9, 1933, three days after FDR declared the bank holiday, with only a single copy available on the floor of the House of Representatives, and with copies being made available to senators as the bill was being proposed in the senate, after it had passed the house [34]. Was it successful? We are led to believe that the Bank Holiday was a brilliant scheme. Well it was—for some. It was enormously successful for those banking interests who took the assets and consolidated their power. It certainly demonstrated the power of “regime-shifting policies.” We will see that it was not just about taking peoples homes and other stuff. As to ending the panic, perhaps that is not so difficult to do when you have fomented the panic. In the Wikipedia article “The Great Depression” [35] we find the following illumination of the Fed’s odd behavior in the years leading up to the bank holiday: The Monetarist explanation was given by American economists Milton Friedman and Anna J. Schwartz. They argued that the Great Depression was caused by the banking crisis that caused one-third of all banks to vanish, a reduction of bank shareholder wealth and more importantly monetary contraction of 35%, which they called “The Great Contraction.” By not lowering interest rates, by not lowering rates and by not injecting liquidity into the banking system to prevent it from crumbling, the Federal Reserve passively watched the transformation of a normal recession into the Great Depression. The Federal Reserve allowed some large public bank failures—particularly that of the New York Bank of United States [in December, 1930]—which produced panic and widespread runs on local banks, and the Federal Reserve sat idly by while banks collapsed. Friedman and Schwartz argued that, if the Fed had provided emergency lending to these key banks, or simply bought government bonds on the open market to provide liquidity and increase the quantity of money after the key banks fell, all the rest of the banks would not have fallen after the large ones did, and the money supply would not have fallen as far and as fast as it did. This view was endorsed in 2002 by Federal Reserve Governor Ben Bernanke in a speech honoring Friedman and Schwartz with this statement [36]: Let me end my talk by abusing slightly my status as an official representative of the Federal Reserve. I would like to say to Milton and Anna: Regarding the Great Depression, you’re right. We did it. We’re very sorry. But thanks to you, we won’t do it again. As this is “ancient history”, it was safe for Bernanke to make such an admission. But more to the point, it would allow him to posture as the wise man who had studied the “mistakes” of the Federal Reserve, and then to justify the Fed’s extraordinary measures to follow in the Global Financial Crisis. Is the Fed indeed “very sorry”? Can one believe the promise that “we won’t do it again”? They have studied the lessons of the past in detail; however, their purpose has been to prepare a new and improved global version for the spectacular end of this debt expansion super-cycle. That’s what this book is about. Contrary to the image of success, which has been handed down to us, the Bank Holiday did not end the Great Depression. There was no recovery which might have allowed people to service their debts and keep their property. Why was that? “Inexplicably”, the Federal Reserve kept conditions tight [37]: According to literature on the subject, the possible causes … were a contraction in the money supply caused by Federal Reserve and Treasury Department policies and contractionary fiscal policies. If that was a comprehensive program to assure there was no recovery, it worked quite well. Conditions remained broadly stressful for years, and they kept price levels down, so that people had no opportunity to sell assets for paying off debts. I know from family letters that, despite having no debts, times were quite tough. Grandma Webb wrote to her son (who was in a youth athletic program on an army base) about Grandpa Webb having been out trying to get any work for Webb Equipment. That was in 1936.”

What happened back then was that the US Federal Reserve backed some banks to survive and let the rest go bankrupt. In doing this, they confiscated all the money and possessions of those who were dependent on the failed banks,

“The Federal Reserve System and the banks selected by the Fed were prepared to take things from people on a vast scale: their homes, their cars, and even their new electric appliances, which had been sold to them with the innovation of consumer credit. Did “the bankers” need to take this property? What was the real purpose? Can you get past the idea that they were trying to help? Even if we can, we are always led to think about this in a small way—that it is always about a natural human greed for money and for material things. It was not then, and it is not now. Ask yourself: if they don’t want your money, and they don’t really want or need your stuff, and they’re not trying to help you, what do they want? What’s the point of all of their efforts? This may be difficult to hear: It was deliberate strategy. It was about ultimate, complete power, allowing no centers of resistance. And so, it was about deprivation. It was about subjugation—and it still is, in more ways than we know.”

This was done to break people. As Hartnett notes, this was about consolidating power, not about helping society. And as he points out in the article, there are many signs that they are manoeuvring themselves to do this again, but on a global scale. In other words, debt has been pushed on every nation and almost every household, so that all people, everywhere, are vulnerable to hostile takeover by the globalist banks.

This is a very enlightening piece. Hartnett is not the first person I have read or heard talking about this, either. But this is the first really detailed piece that I have read going into the mechanisms of how they would go about this. I encourage you to read the whole piece as well, because it serves as a good wake-up call about how maliciously our economies have been run, and why we should be working as hard as possible to minimise our exposure as individuals, families, and nations.

Hartnett ends by noting that the plan is to bring in a digital currency to replace all of our fiat currencies that exist right now. I am personally sceptical about whether or not this could even work, because digital currencies require a lot of power and a lot of computing power, and both of these things are becoming more expensive and increasingly fragile due to international conflicts, and also green ideology. Renewable infrastructure is not reliable enough to base a stable digital economy on. So the elites may have a plan to do this, but they are undermining their own plan with other actions.

I also think that there must be some elites who see the BRICS countries creating their own economic system to break out of the Western hegemony, and they must realise that a digital currency would make our nations far weaker, economically. A well-timed blackout would grind everything to a halt. They may want to go digital and green at the same time, but these two goals conflict with each other, and hard commodity-based economies like Russia, India and China are on the rise. This creates pressure on Western countries to back away from such goals. Hence, I don’t disagree that there is some plan like this in the works; I just think the fractured nature of the elites in our world might make it harder to achieve than some people realise.

However, some say BRICS is in on this whole thing, and they may be right. The games of international elites are far above us, and there are always moves and countermoves between elite factions. And new alliances forged.

Either way, Hartnett’s informed perspective on this issue is a must-read. So is limiting exposure is a must. Now is not the time to finance a new car, for the top-line phone, or for those upgraded appliances you don’t really need, and especially don’t increase your house debt. Now is the time to dial down your spending as best you can. Instability is increasing, whatever way it goes; that fact alone means that the powerful financial elites will make moves to consolidate their wealth. Ordinary people might be in their way. Be watchful.