Pfizer Admits to Never Testing Vaccine’s Ability to Stop C-19 Transmission

"'Get vaccinated for others' was always a lie. The only purpose of the COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated,” Roos said.

Pfizer has admitted to not testing the company’s alleged “vaccine” to see if it would stop transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan virus.

Janine Small, Regional President of Pfizer Vaccines, made the shocking admission before the European Union’s Special Committee on C-19, after Dutch MEP, Rob Roos asked her if Pfizer had tested the vaccine’s effectiveness to stop transmission before the vaccine’s rollout.

Small answered, “Regarding the question around, did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market? No.”

Roos, who joined Romanian conservative MEP, Christian Terhes, in protests against vaccine mandates, and therapeutic totalitarian medical “Green” passports, later commented, “‘Get vaccinated for others’ was always a lie. The only purpose of the COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.”

In a video posted to Twitter, the Dutch MEP added, we were told, “if you don’t get vaccinated, you’re anti-social!” They said, “you don’t get vaccinated just for yourself, but also for others – you do it for all society.”

“Today, this turns out to be complete nonsense.”

Pfizer’s admission, Roos asserted, “removes the entire legal basis for the COVID passport. The COVID passport that led to massive institutional discrimination as people lost access to essential parts of society.”

He urged people to watch Small’s testimony, after describing medical conscription, “vax or the axe” mandates, and the demonisation of the unvaccinated, as “criminal.”

Notably, Small stepped in for Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, who pulled out of an appointment to appear before the European Union’s Special Committee on C-19.

Bourla’s absence was justified by the company as being in the best interests of the committee.

Pfizer told Politico, Small was “identified as best placed to support the EU committee in meeting their objectives.”

Bourla had sold the world on Pfizer’s track record, promoting the vaccine in April, 2021 as being ‘100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa.’

Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%! https://t.co/E2ksTJSopU — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) April 1, 2021

The Pfizer revelation brings vicious global medical mandates, and the political overthrow of the doctor-patient relationship back into focus.

Small’s testimony has the potential to open Big Tech up to scrutiny over its enforcement of government propaganda, and active censorship of medical professionals who were considered a threat to what appeared to be a well-scripted COVID narrative (see here, here and here).

Equally valid is the potential for governments to be held accountable for their heavy-handed, totalitarian response to the apparent lab-leaked Communist Chinese respiratory illness (see here, here and here).

Responding to Pfizer’s admission, Caldron Pool editor-in-chief, Ben Davis said, “The very basis for mask-wearing, social distancing, and the discrimination that was imposed on us was a lie. Small’s admission throws the entire COVID-19 response into question.”

The news also vindicates early vaccine mandate bans in Florida, and Texas, as well as then-Senator, Craig Kelly’s April 2021 bill, where he sought to stop vaccine passports, telling Caldron Pool, “we don’t do this on race. We shouldn’t be doing it on medical grounds.”

As I said at the time, “Get the COVID-19 vaccine or get in the dole cue” is not the messiah, it’s a great Australian nightmare.