Texas Follows Florida, Bans Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Passports

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, just signed an executive order doubling down on his earlier ban on vaccine mandates.

This further move reinforces his ban on vaccine passports on the grounds that they breach ‘personal freedom and privacy.’

In the executive order, Abbott states, “COVID-19 vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but must always be voluntary for Texans […]”

However, “No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”

According to Axios, the April 2021, vax passport ban stops the ‘state government and some private business from requiring coronavirus vaccine passports to access services.’

I issued an Executive Order maintaining the prohibition of vaccine mandates.



Additionally, I've added the issue of vaccine mandates to the Special Session agenda.#txlege involvement is important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas.https://t.co/mZQJEkUJqJ pic.twitter.com/C7BtyN7bRx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 25, 2021

Abbott joins Florida’s Ron DeSantis, who issued a similar executive order in early April. The order allows informed consent, but prohibits vaccine mandates, along with prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine passports.

DeSantis’ executive order reads: “Requiring vaccine passports for taking part in everyday life would create two classes of citizens based on vaccination; it is necessary to protect the fundamental rights and privacies of Floridians and the free flow of commerce within the State.”

I was proud to sign landmark legislation & 2 executive orders to protect individual liberties. SB 2006:

✔️Bans Vaccine Passports

✔️Prohibits Indefinite Lockdowns

✔️Ends Local Restrictions on Small Businesses

✔️Bolsters Emergency Preparedness for Future Public Health Emergencies pic.twitter.com/R2YpxZJd8i — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 3, 2021

Each of these examples aligns with Australian Fair Work Commission dissenter, and Deputy President, Lyndell Dean, who famously sided with a “get the vax or face the axe” victim, fired for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dean argued, “Never have I more strenuously disagreed with an outcome in an unfair dismissal application. The Decision manifests a serious injustice to Ms Kimber that required remedy.”

She then asserted, “All Australians should vigorously oppose the introduction of a system of medical apartheid and segregation in Australia. It is an abhorrent concept; is morally and ethically wrong. The anthesis of our democratic way of life and everything we value.”

One of the last legal hopes for any reversal of vaccine mandates rests on the outcome of four cases before the NSW Supreme Court.

These outcomes appear to be dependent on how the law defines “choice.”

It appears as though State lawyers are trying to reinterpret the meaning of “choice” and “mandate.”

Sydney Criminal Lawyers explained: “Those representing the [NSW Health] Minister have told the court that the health order is not really a mandate, but “a temporary restriction on movement, which the plaintiffs could avoid if they decided to get vaccinated.”

I think it’ll be a stretch for lawyers representing the State to work around the fact that where there is no freedom to say “no,” choice does not exist.

As I stated earlier this week: “Get the vax or face the axe” decrees are the equivalent of being told to do the slave master’s bidding, or face the slave master’s whip.

If there were any degree of choice associated with the COVID vaccines, Australians who prefer NOVAVAX would be offered an exemption from “get the vax or face the axe” until NOVAVAX arrives in Australia.

The fact no exemption exists is further proof of Australia’s mandatory vaccine decrees negating the right to informed consent.

Additionally, the lack of Government foresight with regards to NOVAVAX exposes the blazon hypocrisy of the Federal Government’s continued deceptive assertion that COVID-19 vaccines are not mandatory.

There are poignant theological, sociological, and political reasons for Abbott and DeSantis’ executive orders. None of which include the false charge “anti-vaxxer.”

The Australian government should stop showing contempt for the intelligence and freedoms of the Australian people, and follow suit.

On the basis of reasonings put forth by Texas, Florida, and that of the damning rebuttal from Fair Work Australia Deputy President, Lyndell Dean, all Australian Government’s should act as swiftly as possible to restore civil liberties under a Government that is for the people, of the people, by the people.

