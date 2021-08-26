No Longer A Conspiracy Theory: Australia Builds More Quarantine Camps

The move has been slammed across social media, particularly by non-Australians, who have likened the facilities to concentration camps and gulags.













The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Thursday the state government’s plans to build a quarantine camp describing it as a “no-brainer.”

Palaszczuk made the announcement in a post on social media, saying the 1000-bed facility will be used to combat the “dangerous Delta variant.”

“A dedicated regional quarantine facility will be built at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba. As we contend with the dangerous Delta variant, we need fit-for-purpose quarantine facilities,” she said in a post on Twitter.

Adding, “Australia needs regional quarantine facilities to keep us safe. It’s a no-brainer.”

The Premier said quarantine camps are the “answer” to opening up the state again, as they will help ease pressure on the current hotel quarantine system.

“As soon as a regional quarantine facility is built, we are ready to put it to use,” she said.

We need regional quarantine to keep Queenslanders safe.



So we’re making it happen.



We’ve reached a joint agreement with Wagner Corporation to build a dedicated quarantine facility at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba. pic.twitter.com/Ug4YWmucjN — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021

Queensland’s announcement follows that of Victoria, where construction on a 1000-bed quarantine camp in Melbourne’s north has already started.

According to ABC News, Prime Minister Scott Morrison asked Commonwealth officials to prioritize the project which is set to be completed before the end of the year.

“On completion of the first stage, a facility with a 1,000-bed capacity will increase the number of Australians that can return to Australia and provide options to assist in our economic recovery by enabling arrivals of international students, skilled migrants and other economic intakes into the medium term,” he said.

The move has been slammed across social media, particularly by non-Australians, who have likened the facilities to concentration camps and gulags.

The Victorian facilities will cost taxpayers more than $200-million to build.

These people think they are the good guys https://t.co/ISS7qUpX2t — Eric July (@EricDJuly) August 26, 2021

Government collaborating with a private company to build camps to lock up certain undesirable humans. Are you even self aware? https://t.co/zNvSnts1BH — Matt Kibbe (@mkibbe) August 26, 2021

So Australia is building COVID detention camps.



Remember 15 days to slow the spread? https://t.co/bHATgWeGMr — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) August 26, 2021

Just remember, COVID camps are just a crackpot conspiracy theory that will never happen and you're crazy if you think they're real. https://t.co/zXjzcc75OQ — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) August 26, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when these were called Concentration Camps. https://t.co/2DyUhkuXJM — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) August 26, 2021

nazis took over Australia https://t.co/UbxNoVANew — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 26, 2021

Australia should be suspended from the commonwealth. https://t.co/O2ZUxUMrRQ — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) August 26, 2021

Australia is building a "quarantine camp", sending dissidents to 8 months jail and tear gassing children.



They went from a democracy to full blown dictatorship in 1 year.



If it can happen there, it can happen here.



Warning for us all. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) August 22, 2021

To clarify, things are as bad you think they are



& no, you’re not in the minority on this one



The deterioration of the West is evident



Australia is fast tracked, Melbourne building large $15 million quarantine center – won’t be done until late 2021



It won’t end. God save us — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) August 15, 2021

Never thought that Australia would be out here building "quarantine" camps, but here we are. — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) August 26, 2021

Australia: Quarantine camps. For your safety. https://t.co/Upy115iL5y — David Kurten (@davidkurten) August 26, 2021

