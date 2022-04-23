Pilot Blames COVID Vaccine For Massive Heart Attack He Suffered Just 6 Minutes After Landing Plane

“I was hoping to teach my daughter to fly. She wanted to be a pilot. That will probably never happen. All courtesy of the vaccine," Captain Snow said.

An American Airlines pilot has blamed a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for a massive heart attack he suffered just minutes after landing a passenger aircraft in Texas earlier this month.

Captain Robert Snow was reportedly piloting an Airbus 321 with 200 people on board on April 9 when his heart stopped, causing him to pass out six minutes after touching down at Dallas-Fort Worth.

According to reports, a passenger exiting the aircraft noticed the unconscious pilot and ‘pulled him off the plane onto the jet bridge where a nurse and a Navy corpsman tended to him.’

Snow, a pilot with more than three decades of experience in the cockpit, filmed a video from his hospital room, claiming his medical episode was caused by the vaccine he was forced to take to keep his job.

“On November 7, I was mandated to receive a vaccine,” Snow said. “Quite literally, I was told if I did not receive the vaccination, I would be fired. This was from our director of flight. So, under duress, I received the vaccine.

“Now, just a few days ago, after landing in Dallas, six minutes after we landed, I passed out. I coded. I required three shots. I needed to be intubated. I’m now in the ICU in Dallas.

“This is what the vaccine has done for me,” he said.

Snow went on to explain that based on the safety criteria established for pilots by the Federal Aviation Administration, it’s unlikely he will ever fly again.

“I was hoping to teach my daughter to fly,” he said. “She wanted to be a pilot. That will probably never happen. All courtesy of the vaccine.

“This is unacceptable, and I am one of the victims,” he added. “You can see that this is the actual result of the vaccine for some of us. Mandatory. No questions asked. Get the shot or you’re fired.

“This is not the American way.”

American Airlines Captain Bob Snow, coerced to vax (jab or job), suffered a heart attack 6 mins after landing in Dallas, April 9th. He speaks out.



All Canadian airline pilots were coerced exactly the same. Contact Cdn Airline execs & Transport Canada if you have concerns. pic.twitter.com/nJhCqhAuIz — Free to Fly (@freetoflycanada) April 19, 2022

Speaking with Eric Bolling on Newsmax on an expert panel, Dr Peter McCullough, a leading cardiologist and epidemiologist said if there is no other explanation, and in the absence of coronary disease, heart calcification, and critical blockages, it may well have been vaccine-induced myocarditis.

“I think in each and every person who took the vaccine that suffers a cardiovascular event — in this case, it’s basically cardiac arrest that required resuscitation — the question is going to come up: Did they take a COVID-19 vaccine and could they have actually suffered myocarditis or heart inflammation?”

American Airlines Pilot Captain Robert Snow suffered a cardiac arrest after landing the plane at DFW; generated discussion about potential late manifestations of myocarditis. Hear the expert analysis. @ericbolling @newsmax @Covid19Critical @RobertmaloneMD1 pic.twitter.com/ZV6lgXL4Tz — Peter McCullough, MD MPH (@P_McCulloughMD) April 23, 2022