Melbourne Pastor Arrested for Incitement

Victoria Police have arrested and charged the Melbourne Pastor who made headlines last week for conducting a church service in defiance of state restrictions.

Pastor Paul Furlong and a group of supporters held a protest on Wednesday outside his small business Lots Of Fins Aquarium in Narre Warren after the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) served him with a prohibition notice.

Rebel News reported from the scene that approximately 150 supporters rallied at Pastor Furlong’s shop when police and DHHS arrived. Although police indicated that they were not taking any action, as soon as Rebel News and the crowd of supporters left, police moved in and arrested the pastor.

Pastor Furlong has been charged with three separate incitement charges for the protest and for conducting a church service on Sunday. He was released on bail and will appear in court in July.

The pastor has since purchased a truck to double as a roving stage from which outdoor church services may be conducted.

According to a Facebook post, DHHS and Police have agreed to allow Pastor Furlong to hold an outdoor service for up to 500 people.

Speaking with Caldron Pool, Pastor Furlong said he hopes the ordeal gives strength and courage to other pastors not to forsake the gathering, according to Hebrews 10:25.

