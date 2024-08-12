Pakistan’s Two-Tier Policing: Christian Mum Falsely Accused of Offending Islam Arrested, Muslim Lynch Mob Goes Free

Pakistan has a two-tier policing problem.

From Asia Bibi to the Kausars, Pakistan is a well-documented flashpoint for Christians living under, near, and next to Islam.

There is also Nouman Asghar and Sunny Mushtaq, who were sent cartoons of Mohammad by a Muslim.

The two Christians, have been incarcerated since 2019, for allegedly blaspheming the “prophet.”

In June, Asghar was sentenced to death by hanging.

Mushtaq awaits a similar sentencing.

Authorities ignored the Muslim who sent them images.

Pakistan, a majority Muslim country, is the example of Islam as dictator par excellence.

Not a week typically goes by without desperate pleas reporting news of injustices taking place within the country.

Most recently, 32-year-old, Christian Saima Masih was hunted by Muslims in Gojra tehsil.

The Punjab Province, mother of two, was attacked by a mob intent on lynching her.

Lawyers told Morning Star News (MSN), Masih was accused of “desecrating pages of the Quran by putting them on a sack outside her home.”

Masih repeatedly denied the accusation.

Sources told MSN that her accuser, Muhammad Haider, is a “neighbour who had asked Masih for an empty sack.”

She gave him one, only to have Haider return with other Muslim men, accusing her of offending Islam.

In response to the accusations, up to 300 Muslims blocked traffic, reportedly attacked other Christians, and caused Christian families in the area to flee.

Police arresting Masih was the only thing that stopped Muslims from murdering her.

With her family in hiding, Masih was charged with blasphemy at the behest of Mohommed’s mob.

Pakistan’s arbitrary blasphemy laws were super-charged to police thought crimes in 2023.

Under them, Masih now faces life in prison.

Akmal Bhatti, chairman of the Minorities Alliance Pakistan, said, “The poor woman will now have to suffer in prison for years while her two children will be deprived of her love and care.”

Pakistan’s government, he added, are doing nothing to prevent “blatant abuse of blasphemy laws.”

Maish’s Muslim accusers are also likely to get away with bearing false witness and attempted murder.

This is because the government takes no action against Muslims who incite violence against non-Muslims.

For instance, Bhatti told MSN, “Christians in Punjab are increasingly being targeted through blasphemy accusations, yet our state is not bothered at all.”

“Unfortunately, it seems all of this has some kind of official patronage or our state is too weak to confront these extremist groups,” he added.

In a stark warning relevant for Westerners’ importing Islamification en masse, he also said that inaction against Muslims with murderous intent was “emboldening Islamic extremism.”

As I’ve also explained in other articles, blasphemy laws are Pakistan’s equivalent of hate crime and hate speech legislation.

There’s a close relationship between online censors and social credit scores.

Just as there is between hate speech laws, and blasphemy laws designed to protect Muslims, and Marxists, from reasoned dissent.

The West has gone from cautious to clumsy, to careless.

Many are embracing Marx, and Mohammad without noting the caveats.

Brainwashing the young isn't new.



The Woke Marxist agenda has been in situ for at least the last decade.



Coddling Islamism in the name of "anti-racism" is just an expansion of that Communist corruption of the curriculum. https://t.co/0Y7WQ9ooas — Rod Lampard (@rod_lampard) August 12, 2024

I wrote about this in 2019.

Western Academics once wore rose-coloured glasses with regards to Nazism.

They did the same with Soviet Russia, and they’re doing the same with Islam.

Left-wing revisionist thinking was always going to end with the villains being exalted above their victims.

Gene Veith also warned us in his 1993 book Modern Fascism, – powerfully – that deconstructionism ends with the victim as the oppressor, and the villain as the oppressed.

Muslim run Pakistan’s laws for thee, not for me – and false justifications for the U.K.’s Two-Teir policing – exemplify his warning.

"Import The Arab World, Become The Arab World" | @jtworr on Mass Immigration



John and Dr. James Orr talk about the adverse side effects that mass immigration from different cultures can have on the western world. pic.twitter.com/sYFKVDMLyM — John Anderson AC (@JohnAndersonAC) August 7, 2024

Ask refugees who’ve escaped rule under the “convert, pay a tax or die,” thumb of Islam proper.

Ask the Dhimmis throughout history.

Ask Israelis, who face the day-in-day-out Islamic rhetoric about extinction.

Ask Coptic Christians, whose young girls are kidnapped, and forced into Muslim marriages.

Ask Nigerians about their pastors who go missing, or about their churches that burned to the ground.

Ask Pakistan’s Christians.

Ask Tommy Robinson.

Double standards in the judiciary are not just the crux of two-tier policing, they’re the sponsors of death and destruction.

It doesn’t take the mind of Sherlock Holmes, or the wisdom of Solomon to see how those laws end in the denials of classical liberal freedoms.

Or how those laws are an excuse for murder, mob rule, and a massive abuse of power.

They do in Pakistan.

Muslims make up a majority of North Africa, some parts of Asia, and the Middle East.

The advance, and maintenance of Islamic power is usually by way of jihad.

Through either violence, social intimidation, lawfare, or the womb.

Yet, we’re told to believe – under duress; the threat of being falsely labelled a racist or “far-right extremist” – that Islam is a meek, and mild minority group, that deserves its own protected political status.

The Kool-Aid is poison, my friends.

Westerners indiscriminately consuming that propaganda, do so at their own peril.