Jihad Through the Judiciary: Tommy Robinson’s Chilling Warning to Jordan Peterson

Part one of Jordan Peterson’s interview with Tommy Robinson is almost two hours long, and yet it’s reached over one million views in two days.

Part two will be remote, and released at a later date.

Recorded in Canada, on June 30, part one is Robinson’s tell-all moment.

Admitting some mistakes, Robinson told Peterson, he is where he is, and has gone through what he has, for the sake of others.

Giving detailed accounts, Robinson walks Peterson, his wife, Tammy, and anyone with ears to hear, through at least 15 years of mistreatment at the hands of Islamists, and the Marxian-Woke, left-wing establishment.

Why?

Robinson chose to be the guy who wouldn’t sit down, shut up, and tip-toe around Islam, or the Marxist media’s manipulative propaganda.

Putting himself between the system and its victims, Robinson became persona non grata.

Similar to Peterson, here’s a living witness testifying to the bastardisation of the bureaucracy, politicisation of laws, and weaponisation of the justice system.

Exposing the forced conversion of British teenage girls via “rape jihad” – something Coptic Solidarity calls the jihad of the womb – Robinson’s imprisonment was a consequence of him embarrassing authorities.

His crime? Exposing fabricated “that’s racist” fiction, and its cover-up of mass rape culture connected to Pakistani Muslim organisations, as well as smashing “religion of peace” media mythology.

By refusing to play along with the dangerously ignorant idea that criticising Islam is racism, Tommy Robinson was entombed in enmity.

In his words, it’s nearly cost him his life.

Summing up reasons for why the media, Marxists, and some Muslims all might want Robinson silenced, Peterson said, “It’s a lot easier to write you off than admit that there are gangs of people who’ve been brought into the country, who’ve set out malevolently and with intent to rape thousands of girls.

“So, it’s a hell of a lot easier [for authorities & the media] to write you off as far-right extremist, than it is to even begin to contemplate what that might mean,” he added.

By “far-right,” Tommy said, they “mean concerned English fathers.”

Discussing the case of a British white kid – demonised by the world as a “racist” for defending his sisters against a 15-year-old Syrian refugee’s threats to rape them – Robinson said, “the problem is total deception.”

The entire world is being lied to, in order to “push a narrative. The narrative, open border immigration. The narrative, White English racists.”

That narrative forced this kid’s entire school to close down. He’s now suicidal, Robison said.

Media’s lies have thrown the kid’s entire family through huge amounts of suffering, he added.

Teachers, who were witnesses to the facts, were paid off, and forced to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Even Robinson’s documentary on the media’s misrepresentation called ‘Silenced,’ was, and remains suppressed by British authorities by order of the court.

“Within 48 Hours of producing that documentary I was blacklisted off of every social media and I was recharged by the government,” Robinson recalled.

Social media, and the government all “made me a figure of hate.”

In exile for five years, he’s only back on social media because of Elon Musk.

A victim of media manipulation, and Islam’s long march through the West, Robinson says he has few regrets.

He told Peterson that his positive vision is to see Westerners fall in love with Western civilisation again.

“I think the British public are feeling it and feeling the sense of identity the sense of pride; and the sense of coming together to certainly tell the establishment enough is enough.

“We’re not sitting by silently anymore.”

Energised by the multi-ethnic community coming together to defend what it means to be English, Robinson is no racist.

He told the Petersons, that he has nothing against Muslims and everything against those who lie about Islamist atrocities.

I’m convinced he’s on the level.

There was no script. There is no script. This recount is as encouraging, as it is terrifying.

To repurpose a quote from Peterson, dated August 14, 2018:

“I don’t care what you think of Tommy Robinson. This is not a good omen.”

Will @YouTube pull any shenanigans with this interview? The clip from it yesterday is already at a million views.



Tommy Robinson

enemy of the grooming gangs



FULL INTERVIEW RELEASED TODAY: https://t.co/7TSfLGCjrA — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 8, 2024

Much of this interview carries a heavy rebuttal of Islam’s jihad through the judiciary, and its murder of justice.

For those championing laws that would ban criticism of Islam, vis-a-vis hate speech, and “islamophobia” blasphemy laws, this isn’t just an interview, it’s a chilling warning.

