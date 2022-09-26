FBI SWAT Raids Home of Pro-Life Father of Seven

"The continued weaponization of the FBI and persecution of Biden's DOJ against ordinary Americans is an outrage..."

The FBI, SWAT, and Department of Justice have unleashed hell on a Christian family from Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Mark Houck, a pro-life counsellor, and his family of eight were violently awakened Friday morning by AR-15-wielding federal law enforcement officers pounding on doors, preparing to breach their home.

Houck’s wife, Ryan-Marie told LifeSite News, that their kids were screaming.

Despite her husband’s attempts to calm them, and communicate peacefully with the FBI, they kept pounding anyway.

After Houck let the agents in, they aimed their guns directly at both Houck and his wife.

Fifteen vehicles arrived around 7:05am with sirens blaring, alleging that Houck had violated a Clinton-era law called the Freedom of Access to [Abortion] Clinic Entrances Act – more commonly referred to as the “FACE act.”

Ryan-Marie, also a homeschooling mum, said she asked the officers for a warrant, who responded, “they were going to take Houck whether they had one or not.”

A warrant was eventually produced, only after Ryan-Marie accused the FBI of kidnapping.

The DOJ of Eastern Pennsylvania has asserted that Houck’s arrest was due to an alleged altercation with a pro-Abortion protestor on October 13, 2021.

The incident is said to have occurred outside the Planned Parenthood Elizabeth Blackwell Health Centre on Locust Street in Philadelphia.

The DOJ alleges that Houck “assaulted a 72-year-old man, identified in the Indictment as ‘B.L.,’ because B.L. was a volunteer escort at the ‘reproductive health care [abortion] clinic.'”

In the first incident, the DOJ alleges that, “B.L. was attempting to escort two patients exiting the clinic when the defendant forcefully shoved B.L. to the ground.”

In the second incident, the DOJ explained, “the defendant [Houck] verbally confronted B.L. and forcefully shoved B.L. to the ground in front of the Planned Parenthood centre, causing injuries to B.L. that required medical attention.”

Refuting the charge, Ryan-Marie said, Houck was in attendance that day with his son, offering help, and they had done so for weeks.

On “several” of those times, both father and son were [allegedly] abused by the “pro-abortion protester.” He would speak to the boy saying “crude, inappropriate and disgusting things,” such as “your dad’s a fag,” and other statements that were too vulgar for her to convey.”

Ryan-Marie added, the pro-abortion protestor, “kept doing it and kind of came into [their son’s] personal space” obscenely ridiculing his father. At this point, “Mark shoved him away from his child, and the guy fell back.”

Houck’s wife noted that although the man had no injuries, he “tried to sue,” Houck. The case was thrown out of court. (Catholic News Agency said, the family is currently chasing video footage of the incident for Mark Houck’s defence.)

If convicted – in what amounts to an odd retrial, given the previous lawsuit’s outcome – the Pennsylvania Department of Justice declared, Houck will “face a maximum possible sentence of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $350,000.”

Patrick Delaney of LifeSite News rightly questioned the timing of the raid on the Houck home and Houck’s subsequent arrest.

He concluded that the raid was part of a broader Biden campaign designed to intimidate political opponents through the weaponization of federal agencies, particularly ‘against pro-lifers, Trump supporters, conservative Christians, and medical freedom advocates.’

Delaney recalled events ‘in March, where the FBI rounded up 10 pro-life activists, including Joan Andrews Bell, with SWAT team raids that serve to intimidate and humiliate the accused through an exercise of excessive force.’

Then there’s the dubious Mar-A-Lago raid, Joe Biden’s “anyone not a Democrat, is a domestic terrorist,” speech in early September, and the current administration’s double standard on domestic terrorism.

There certainly appears, as Delaney argued, to be a declaration of ‘war on conservative Christians, with dozens of Trump allies having their homes raided via the “Gestapo tactics” being deployed by the FBI.’

Either way, the optics look bad for the Biden administration, and his Woke White House.

The Houck family’s current ordeal exemplifies Biden’s manipulation of the war on terror into a war on tax-payers.

This raid (and the others Delaney mentioned) makes the Democrats look like they’re out to win brownie points from their far-left militant constituency – e.g.: ANTIFA, Marxist professors, Black Lives Matter Inc. and the LGBTQ+ political religion.

Post Dodds, Biden naturally wants it to look like he’s doing the job the leftist hegemony put him on the throne to do: protect their Globalist interests.

Covertly punishing American citizens for the Supreme Court’s Dodds V. Jackson repeal of Roe V. Wade, is Biden simply trying to look busy before his bosses.

If “fighting for abortion rights” means fighting a war against pro-life American citizens, he appears to be happy enough to wear the collateral damage.

As their abortion fanaticism shows, votes mean more to Leftists than lives.

This is why far-left activists see no problem with using big government to orchestrate reprisals against anyone not aligned with their political agenda.

Thus, they treat tax-payers like ‘terrorists,’ and use their kids as political pawns. All without regard for the psychological damage it does to them, or the underlying harm it is doing to America’s democracy.

Since the Woke White House can’t fight the separation of powers without going to war against the Republic, they’re coming at things from a different angle, and dragging ordinary Americans into the cross-hairs of a refashioned “war on terror.”

Condemning the raid/s, candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania Governor, Doug Mastriano, nailed it, when he accused the Biden administration of abusing their power.

In a powerful statement shared by Jenna Ellis on Twitter, the retired Army colonel stated:

“The continued weaponization of the FBI and persecution of Biden’s DOJ against ordinary Americans is an outrage […] the show of force carried out by the Biden regime against ordinary Americans is an abuse of power that stands against the fundamental principles on which [the United States] was founded.”

🚨STATEMENT FROM DOUG MASTRIANO RE: BIDEN’S FBI RAID OF PENNSYLVANIA HOUCK FAMILY🚨 pic.twitter.com/mmH4REqhbI — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) September 24, 2022

A Give-Send-Go campaign set up to support Mark, and the rest of the Houck family has currently raised upwards of USD $125,000.

The campaign is staring down the FBI, and the entire weaponised federal judicial system, with Houck’s supporters declaring they will ‘not back down,’ will not ‘stop fighting to protect the lives of Pennsylvania’s unborn children, and WILL NOT TOLERATE the harassment of our leaders by a corrupt and politicized justice system.’

Amen to that!