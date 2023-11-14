Hegelian Dialect in the Gaza War

This US-Israel-Palestine Gaza War is no different to any other war. It is largely driven by international bankers and the military-industrial complex who profit by arming both sides of any conflict and receive an additional reward from the carve-up of the losing country which often has valuable natural resources.

Often laws are changed during the crisis — ‘temporarily of course’ — but they are never unwound after the emergency is over. It is all a game to the instigators but with deadly consequences for the victims they use on both sides of the conflict. All wars have been like this. In this case, it looks like another endless war that could go global.

We need to learn to look beyond the red team/blue team paradigm and we’ll see that the Hegelian dialectic is being used to start the wars and keep them going until a Solution is found.

In regards to Hegelianism Britannica.com states:

Such a dialectical scheme (immediateness–alienation–negation of the negation) accomplished the self-resolution of the aforementioned problem areas—of logic, of metaphysics, and so on.

Another way of putting that is Problem–Reaction–Solution!

First, you have to create the Problem. In this Gaza war, it is through religion and race — Jews versus Arabs. Both sides want to exterminate each other.

To get a Reaction stir up the masses on both sides via the media with absolute horrors, like the way on October 7th Hamas terrorists murdered a thousand Israelis, mostly civilians, many children. And Netanyahu’s office released horrifying images of infants murdered by Hamas.[1]

I listened to the horrific speech of several rabbis calling for the killing of babies in this conflict.[2] It is very disturbing and should not be heard by children. Viewer discretion is advised. The rabbis in the referenced video clip are only inciting more reactions with some religious claim that God wants the Jews to kill Arab babies, and that fuels it even more. Their theology is antihuman and antichrist. It should not be heard of in a civilised society following the Lord our God.

In the first days of this conflict, someone in authority created and repeated in the media the 40 beheaded Israeli babies story but the Israeli government cannot confirm any babies were beheaded in the Hamas attack.[3] Then there is a story of many dead babies in Gaza killed by Israeli bombing.[4]

In 1991 President George W. H. Bush fought the First Gulf War against Saddam Hussein of Iraq after Hussein ordered the invasion and occupation of Kuwait in August 1990. The story used to trigger the US public was that Iraqi soldiers took babies out of incubators and left them on the cold floor to die.[5]

In this 2023 Israel-Palestine Gaza War the murder of many innocent children, especially babies, on both sides, has been used in the same way. It is highly emotive to use murdered babies. Can you imagine the response of Palestinians if they saw that video clip of those rabbis speaking such horrors?

Hysteria, depression, introspection, amnesia, and manipulation are all tools used to stir the masses. From that point forward reason and logic are bypassed and both sides act only on emotion, which amplifies the death toll.

In the end, the ‘saviour’ comes in and negotiates the Solution. This happens when the masses are willing to accept anything for peace and security. The Solution was pre-known to those who orchestrated the Problem. But they have to be careful they don’t lose control and uncontrolled chaos develops.

As followers of Jesus, we do not join with either side but pray for sanity and an end to the conflict. There are none righteous in war.

From whence come wars and fighting among you? come they not hence, even of your lusts that war in your members? 2 You lust, and have not: you kill, and desire to have, and cannot obtain: you fight and war, yet you have not, because you ask not. James 4:1-2

All wars come from the deadly sins of lust and envy. We need to be on guard and aware of the Devil’s devices.

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Ephesians 6:12

Do not get deceived into thinking one side or the other is somehow more righteous because both sides are being manipulated. Hamas was a creation of Mossad and the CIA. Don’t be deceived! Resist the enemy of your soul! Fight the good fight of faith, and not with deadly munitions!

Christ’s message in the Bible is:

Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13

Please pray for a miracle and an end to the suffering of the thousands who are ‘collateral damage’ in this horrific war. Let’s not be fooled into believing that war is ever right and that the murder of babies is ever justified.

[1] ‘Office of Prime Minister Netanyahu Releases Horrifying and Disturbing Photos of Babies Murdered and Burned by Hamas Terrorists That Was Shown to Antony Blinken’ at https://www.sgtreport.com/2023/10/office-of-prime-minister-netanyahu-releases-horrifying-and-disturbing-photos-of-babies-murdered-and-burned-by-hamas-terrorists-that-was-shown-to-antony-blinken/

[2] ‘Rabbis Preach Hate in Gaza War’ at https://www.bitchute.com/video/FR0OoaXtIDnO/

[3] ‘Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack’ at https://edition.cnn.com/2023/10/12/middleeast/israel-hamas-beheading-claims-intl/index.html

[4] ‘More children’s deaths in Gaza in 3 weeks than annual total since 2019: NGO’ at https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/29/more-childrens-deaths-in-gaza-in-3-weeks-than-annual-total-since-2019-ngo

[5] ‘“Baby incubator” lie reflects US history of fanning hatred, triggering war’ at http://en.people.cn/n3/2021/1112/c90000-9918958.html