“The Political Takeover of Medicine and the Patient/Doctor Relationship Must End”: The Physicians Declaration vs. COVID Cultism

A video shared by mRNA inventor, and relentless CCP-19 truther, Dr. Robert Malone, presents a major pushback against the politicisation of medicine and healthcare from within the medical professional community.

The original five-minute video is watermarked with the International Covid Summit logo and shows the outspoken doctor/scientist presenting a list of statements declaring independence from COVID-era political influences.

The yet to be published, September 12, ‘Physicians Declaration’ states:

We, the physicians of the world, united and loyal to the Hippocratic Oath, recognizing the profession of medicine as we know it is at a crossroad, are compelled to declare the following.

What follows is a list of acknowledgments targeting government overreach, and the breach of the Doctor/Patient relationship.

Such as:

Whereas, it is our utmost responsibility and duty to uphold and restore dignity, integrity, art and science to medicine; Whereas, there is an unprecedented assault on our ability to care for our patients; Whereas, public policy has chosen to ignore fundamental concepts of science, health and wellness, instead of embracing a “one size fits all” treatment strategy which has led to more illness, and death than the individualised, personalised approach to health care […]; Whereas, physicians are increasingly being discouraged from engaging in open professional discourse and the exchange of ideas […]; Whereas, thousands of physicians are being denied the right to provide treatment to their patients, as a result of barriers […] advising their patients to simply go home and return when their disease worsens; Whereas, the above is not medicine. It is not care. We cannot sit idly while patients are forced to go home and sicken in place. These policies may actually constitute crimes against humanity.

The declaration then takes the form of a list of resolutions, beginning with:

Now therefore, it is, resolved, that that physician-patient relationship must be restored […] that political intrusion into that relationship and the practice of medicine must end […] that physicians must defend their right to prescribe treatment, observing the tenet, “First, do no harm.” […]

The declaration concludes with a resolve to protect the integrity and objectivity of medical science from corruption. Then finishes with invitations to patients, physicians, and scientists to join the written protest.

For clarity. Dr. Malone refers to the document as the ‘Physicians Declaration’; an apparent reference to what others are calling the ‘San Juan Declaration.’

Malone’s introduction stating that the document was formulated by physicians in Puerto Rico backs this correlation.

Whereas his Twitter post referred to the document as the ‘Rome Declaration,’ simply because, I assume, it was presented in Rome at the International COVID Summit (Sept.12-14, 2021).

This isn’t to be confused with a declaration signed in Rome earlier this month between G20 health ministers.

G20 Health Ministers gathered in Italy in early September to reaffirm a unified response to COVID-19.

In sum, the verbose G20 declaration restates each country’s determination to move from a global “COVID economy” to a global “vaccinated economy.”

The document rehashes the words “safe and effective” ad nauseum, and dedicates long paragraphs discussing buzzwords like “invest”, “coordinate” and “enhance.”

By all appearances, judging on the location, the ‘Physicians Declaration’ is every bit the medical community’s counter-punch to the G20 declaration which appears to share the same “Rome Declaration” name.

Hence the need to clarify which declaration and from whom.

The Physicians Declaration (or San Juan Dec?) isn’t the first move by medical professionals concerned about medical coercion, the hijacking of informed consent, and the irrational political takeover of the physician/patient relationship.

The Great Barrington Declaration, issued in October 2020, is a standing apolitical rejection of government heavy-handedness and government overreach.

Of particular concern is the “one size fits all,” socialist blanket* suffocating people in the name of public health. (*my terminology, not theirs).

The GBD states: “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health…”

The declaration adds:

The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection.

From what we know about COVID-19, the GBD declares:

Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold.

The GBD was authored by three Ivy League graduate Doctors, is co-signed by 43 other medical professionals, and has over 860,000 signatures.

The Caldron Pool facilitated Ezekiel Declaration aligns with both the Physician’s Declaration and the much earlier Great Barrington Declaration.

To dismiss one as extremist is to dismiss all three with the same reactionary brush stroke.

Critics continuing to slander the recent Ezekiel Declaration as “extremist” should take note of how poorly criticisms thrown at the GBD have aged.

Alongside this, note how closely related criticisms of the Great Barrington Declaration are to those used to undermine the E.D.

Most notably is The Conversation’s ‘5 Flaws of the GDB.’

Its author, Professor Stephen L. Archer, claimed that the GBD was wrong for suggesting that governments would be perpetually locking down citizens.

In another jab, Archer claimed that the GBD’s “rhetoric gave oxygen to fringe groups.”

He then stated that the GBD creators (all Physicians) were sacrificing the greater good on the altar of hyper-individualism.

And, the big kicker, the GBD – was supported by Donald Trump, ergo, Archer says, it is “naïve and dangerous” (aka “right-wing extremism”).

Archer finishes by stating that ‘physicians and scientists must be responsible in our pronouncements and not sow mistrust of effective public health measures.’

Those plugged into the controversy over The Ezekial Declaration, won’t miss how Archer’s criticism of the Great Barrington Declaration, reads like a script for the E.D.’s own dishonest critics.

Dr. Malone’s ‘Physicians Declaration’ is bound to receive similar criticisms, from the same people, playing the same tune.

WATCH:

