Florida Enshrines November 7 as Remembrance Day for Victims of Murderous Marxism

Florida has become the fifth state to dedicate November 7 as a day of remembrance for the victims of communism.

The sunshine state joins Alabama, Texas, and Utah, in recognising the bloody ‘body count’, of over 100+ million dead, and displaced people who’ve suffered at the hands of various Marxist manifestations.

November 7 marks the 1917 date Lenin’s Bolsheviks took power in Russia.

HB 395 was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 9, giving official approval to the act.

Under HB 395, schools will be required to deliver ‘at least 45-minutes of instruction’ about the cost and horrors of life under Communist rule.

According to the new legislation, topics will include, discussions on ‘Mao Zedong and the [Chinese Communist] Cultural Revolution, Joseph Stalin. The Soviet System, Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution. Vladimir Lenin and the Russian Revolution, Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge; and Nicolás Maduro and the Chavismo movement.’

Educators will be required to discuss how ‘victims suffered under these regimes through poverty, starvation, migration, systemic lethal violence, and suppression of speech.’

A press release issued from DeSantis’ office quoted the governor saying how important it was to remember those who’ve ‘fallen victim to communism.’

DeSantis rightly called Marxism a discredited ideology; then added, ‘I notice that the people who escape communism for free societies, never choose to go back.’

‘Look at what’s going on in Eastern Europe at the moment,’ he said. ‘There are probably more Marxists on college faculties in the United States than there are in all of eastern Europe combined; they don’t want to go back to communism.’

Explaining his approval of the Bill, DeSantis asserted:

“Through HB 395 and the funding announced today, we are guaranteeing that the history of those who fled communist regimes and their experiences are preserved and not forgotten by our students. While it’s fashionable in some circles to whitewash the history of communism, Florida will stand for truth and remain as a beachhead for freedom.”

The signing of HB 395 coincided with a $25 million commitment from the DeSantis administration to preserve Miami’s ‘Freedom Tower.’

The tower, his office said, was ‘used for the Cuban Assistance Centre in the 1960s to help Cubans fleeing the communist regime access resources for their new lives in the United States.’

As retold by the NY Post, ‘650,000 Cubans were processed after fleeing their homeland upon Fidel Castro’s seizure of power in 1959.’

DeSantis’ second, Lieutenant Governor of Florida, Jeanette Nuñez, the daughter of Cuban exiles, also spoke.

Nuñez, backing the possible 2024 Republican Presidential candidate, posted her part of the announcement on Twitter with the caption, “Freedom, not Marxism, has a home here.”

Nuñez said, “Throughout this country, we are seeing communism and socialism being romanticized […] Positive attitudes are at an all-time high in this country. But not here in Florida, because freedom, not Marxism, has a home here in the free state of Florida.”

November 7th is officially designated as Victims of Communism Day in Florida.



Freedom, not Marxism, has a home here. pic.twitter.com/dD55uSfXG6 — Jeanette Nuñez (@LtGovNunez) May 9, 2022

Victims of Communism (VOC) welcomed the legislation. The organisation said it has been, “Championing government to require schools to include in their curriculum a comparative discussion of the political ideologies of communism and totalitarianism with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States.”

In a written statement following confirmation of the Bill, VOC explained, “VOC Memorial Day is designed to raise awareness and educate the American people—and the world—about the real threats to freedom we face now, and the crimes perpetrated by communist regimes in the 20th century and that continue today in countries such as China, Cuba, Laos, North Korea, Venezuela, and Vietnam.”

To briefly expand on this, Western youth embracing Marxism may one day be rightly blamed on their elders for not listening to, and teaching from the victims of Marxist genocides.

Communism and Nazism are two wings on the same vicious bird.

Bills like HB 395 bring the evils of Communism into the same sphere of social consciousness as the evils of National Socialism.

With the help of Hollywood, the historical evils of the “anti-fascist” red horde have flown under the cover of Hollywood’s one-eyed portrayal of Nazism as the epitome of evil.

Communists have been adept at hiding the dangers of the socialist part in Nazism, behind the dangers of its white nationalism.

The old need to teach the young about the horrors of communism as much as the horrors of racism, without the malicious Marxist lens of Critical Race Theory, and deconstructionism.

Teach truth. Return to the equal ground of all have sinned, and are equally sinners in need of God’s saving grace, as made available by God’s self-revealing revelation which underpins Biblical Christian theology.

God’s justice trumps any form of human justice not informed by His objective morality.

Note Billy Graham’s rebuttal of Communism in his 1969 interview with William F. Buckley Jnr.

Graham described how the life-transforming revolution of Christ, which changes human hearts, is incompatible with the death-dealing Marxist revolutions which can only ever tear lives apart.

As DeSantis affirmed, “teaching students about [Communist] atrocities, is the best way to ensure” those atrocities never happen again.

