Trump’s Fourth Indictment Is Woke Bigotry Weaponizing Bankruptcy

The fourth indictment against Donald Trump is Woke bigotry weaponizing bankruptcy.

Of the 18 people sucked into “Get Trump at all costs 4.0,” the majority may struggle to cover the exorbitant legal fees for their defence.

Dubbed “co-conspirators,” the group of former Trump administration employees will have to defend themselves against (Democrat-funded) claims they sought to overturn Biden’s questionable election win.

With three indictments already weighing him down, the former President faces a possible “death sentence” (AKA lengthy gaol time) if convicted.

Those who sought answers about the sudden midnight spike in votes, which favoured Joe Biden, have also been thrown on the political pyre.

By all appearances, this new indictment is about crushing political opponents, not balancing the scales of justice. (See James Lindsay’s, well-reasoned, lengthy argument here).

Forcing opponents into bankruptcy, and burying them in the world of personal strife that goes with it, seems to be the end goal.

Former Assistant health secretary for the Trump administration, Michael Caputo, said about as much, writing, “I spent $300K+ on lawyers in the Clinton Russia Hoax. I was just a witness.

“These 18 additional targets in the GA indictment are in for far more legal expenses. They’ll lose their homes, pull their kids out of schools, delay medical care.”

According to MSN, Caputo had to use his kid’s college funds to fight “the House Intelligence Committee’s probe into [now proven to be fake] Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

“Hate Trump, because love trumps hate” cost Caputo.

Its venom is bound to harm more people before the same left-wing lawfare rampage is done abusing the American justice system.

Among those targeted by the Georgia indictment is former New York City Mayor, Rudolf Guiliani. He’s facing the same number of charges as Trump.

It’s clear the political left wants Guiliani gone.

On X he fired back, “This indictment is an affront to American Democracy and does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system.

“It’s just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime.

“They lied about Russian collusion, they lied about Joe Biden’s foreign bribery scheme, and they lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive proving 30 years of criminal activity. They’re lying again,” he added.

Miranda Divine’s astute response described the hero 9/11 Mayor’s financial situation as dire.

“The mayor who saved NYC is drowning in legal debt,” she explained on X.

“He’s spent millions defending against a bogus FBI investigation, Jack Smith, Fani Willis, harassing civil suits funded by deep-pocketed Dems.

“The process is the punishment.”

Former Project Veritas, turned O’Keefe Media (OMG) boss, James O’Keefe, who is no stranger to Biden’s injustice system, agreed.

He told Jenna Ellis in an August 17 episode of the Ellis Show, “The Democrats are indicting their political opponents for what appears to be ostensibly political reasons.

“Every man has his breaking point, and that’s what they want. They want to break you. That’s the whole point of the exercise. The process is the punishment.”

What’s the solution? He asked, then replied, put faith in God, and “stand against the tidal wave with a smile on your face.

“Just do the right thing, no matter what. Live not by lies, and keep going, because it sends the message to others, that they can survive this too.”

Naturally, failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was over the moon about the news.

As Newsweek reported, the ‘smug’ former first lady, laughed as she talked with fellow Trump-hater Rachel Maddow.

Clinton’s conveniently timed appearance on the show was interrupted by the “breaking news” of the fourth indictment, with Clinton saying, “Oh, I had no idea.”

Clinton – whose campaign orchestrated the Russia hoax dossier – called Trump a con-artist, accused him of threatening democracy, and claimed he “defrauded the United States of America and the citizens of our nation.”

After the seemingly well-prepared response, the slippery career politician said she was satisfied that “the system is working.”

Jenna Ellis is one of the defendants named in the fourth attack on Trump.

The Trump administration constitutional lawyer, who is endorsing Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential bid faces two counts of conspiracy.

These include allegedly “making false statements about election fraud in Georgia,” and allegedly “soliciting legislators to unlawfully appoint presidential electors,” in order to allegedly overturn the 2020 election.

Trump’s Save America PAC is reportedly refusing to financially support Ellis.

This is despite the group helping Rudolf Giuliani out to the tune of USD $340,000.

Support for Ellis from within the MAGA community declined sharply after she publicly backed the DeSantis campaign.

In response to the petty backlash, Ellis, a firm Christian, asserted, “Trump was my client, not my God.”

Her legal team is now appealing for support through GiveSendGo, citing her inability to fund her own fight against the left’s weaponization of the law.

Since going live USD $35,000 has been raised.