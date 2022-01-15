New Documentary ‘Battleground Melbourne’ Attracts Over 200,000 Views In Two Days

"Much has been said about Melbourne's freedom movement and those behind it. This film is their reply to the lies and misrepresentations they've endured for the past two years."















‘Battleground Melbourne,’ a new film documenting the fall of the world’s most livable city through the eyes of those fighting to save it, has attracted more than 200,000 views since it was released on YouTube on January 13.

Advertisement

The powerful documentary, created by libertarian political commentator, filmmaker, and human rights activist Topher Field, seeks to tell the story of human rights activists, protest organisers, business owners, workers, and ordinary everyday people who have taken extraordinary risks in the fight for freedom.

The film features interviews with prominent figures behind the state’s growing pro-freedom movement, including Avi Yemini, David Limbrick MP, Rukshan Fernando, and Monica Smit, among others.

Advertisement

Much has been said about Melbourne’s freedom movement and those behind it. This film is their reply to the lies and misrepresentations they’ve endured for the past two years.

WATCH:

Related