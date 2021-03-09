Public TV Network Launches Children’s Show About Adult Male With Large Penis

The networks said they could have just as easily made a show "about a woman with no control over her vagina."















37 Shares

The Danish equivalent of the BBC has launched a children’s television show about a man with the world’s largest penis.

Advertisement

The program, available on DRTV’s official website, centres around a character named ‘John Dillermand,’ which is also the title of the series. Dillermand is a middle-aged man with a “prehensile penis” that can extend to a length of several meters.

The public broadcasting service aired the 14-episode children series in January and reportedly reached over 250,000 children in the show’s premiere week.

Advertisement

The show’s creator, Maria Nyborg Andreassen reportedly worked with child psychologists and other professionals during the making of the series to ensure the program was appropriate viewing for the target audience, children aged four to eight years old.

The episodes revolve around the main character who uses his penis to get himself out of troubling situations, such as using his penis to hoist a flag, steal ice cream from other children, and swipe money from buskers.

Screenshot from DRTV’s John Dillermand

According to The Guardian, gender researcher, Christian Groes expressed concerns about the program, suggesting it will hinder equality efforts and further promote a patriarchal type of society.

“It’s perpetuating the standard ideal of a patriarchal society and normalising ‘locker room culture’,” Groes said. “That’s been used to excuse a lot of bad behaviour from men. It’s meant to be funny – so it’s seen as harmless. But it’s not. And we’re teaching this to our kids.”

Screenshot from DRTV’s John Dillermand

Screenshot from DRTV’s John Dillermand

Clinical Psychologist, Erla Heinesen Højsted, defended the program, saying kids find genitals funny, and the character keeps his penis in his pants when women ask, which is “nice” and “accountable” of him.

Advertisement

“John Dillermand talks to children and shares their way of thinking – and kids do find genitals funny,” she said.

“The show depicts a man who is impulsive and not always in control, who makes mistakes – like kids do, but crucially, Dillermand always makes it right. He takes responsibility for his actions. When a woman in the show tells him that he should keep his penis in his pants, for instance, he listens. Which is nice. He is accountable.”

Screenshot from DR’s John Dillermand

The Guardian went on to say that the network responded to the criticism by saying they could have just as easily made a show “about a woman with no control over her vagina,” but the most important thing was that children enjoyed John Dillermand.

Advertisement

The next time they tell you to entrust your children to the experts, professionals, and government educators, remember exposing them to an adult male character with an abnormally large penis isn’t beyond the realm of possibility.

It’s either Christ or chaos, every time.

Related