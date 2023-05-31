Petition Protesting the ACT’s Hostile Takeover of Calvary Hospital Reaches Over 33,000 Signatures

An Australian Catholic hospital’s petition against an unprecedented hostile takeover by the Labor/Green ACT government has reached over 33,000 signatures.

Without warning, bureaucrats will seize Calvary Public Hospital in July.

The 44-year-old medical service provider’s 1,800 workers will be merged into the public system in what the Australian Capital Territory’s health minister said, was good for the ACT.

The decision breaks a 120-year agreement between the Catholic Church and the State, allowing the quality, faith-based healthcare provider to operate.

While giving lip service to NGO medical care, Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese backed the move.

He then admonished those who viewed the compulsory takeover as setting a precedent for the State to take over faith-based organisations.

Despite the far-left Labor Prime Minister’s denials and assurances, many are calling the acquisition a dangerous first step towards the takeover of the Church by the State.

Disagreeing with Albanese’s assessment, Christopher Prowse, Archbishop of Canberra-Goulburn described the takeover as a “worrying precedent.”

Warning every non-government organisation he added, “It’s a very sad day [for Australians] when governments can simply decide to mount a take-over of any enterprise they like without any justification.”

Similarly, Catholic Health Australia representative, John Watkins AM, cautioned, “Organisations [who provide a quality service to Australians] need to know their long-term arrangements will not be unilaterally terminated on a whim.”

Regardless of the bureaucratic sugar-coating, this is an Australian government taking what it wants, from whomever they want, when they want it.

There’s also good reason to believe the hospital’s pro-life position is a motivation for the ACT government decision.

Out of all the states and territories, the ACT’s deathly embrace of the pro-abortion, and pro-euthanasia agenda, is the most extreme.

Catholic Weekly noted the forced acquisition of Calvary came ‘less than a month after a government inquiry into abortion and reproductive choice described Calvary as “problematic… due to an overriding religious ethos.”

Weighing in, the Australian Christian Lobby, labelled the Territory’s takeover, “draconian.”

Platforming wider concerns, the ACL explained how the ACT’s actions bring into doubt “the autonomy of faith-based institutions and their ability to uphold their religious ethos.”

“It not only dismisses conscientious objection, it sets a concerning precedent for potential takeovers of other institutions,” such as, “Christian schools, aged care facilities, and adoption agencies that don’t accord with government ideology.”

The petition, which can be signed here, is seeking a stay of execution.

Arguing that the ‘ACT government’s actions are an abuse of property rights and religious freedom,’ the letter gives a damning, fact-based rundown:

The legislation was drafted and tabled without any consultation with Calvary Hospital, management, staff, or patients. The proposed timeframe demonstrates a complete unwillingness on the part of the ACT Government to dialogue with its citizens. The ACT government does not have the competency to run a second hospital, as it is already struggling to provide adequate services at the Canberra Hospital. The government will target other faith, welfare and community groups without consultation.

The Church and its growing list of supporters are asking the ACT’s legislative assembly to reject the compulsory takeover.

Any attempt to nationalise Christian organisations deserves a community backlash.

Sign the petition to keep Calvary Hospital, Christian.