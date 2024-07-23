Image

Elon Musk Says “Woke Mind Virus” Killed His Son

“I was tricked… The people that have been promoting this should go to prison,” Musk said.

By Staff Writer Jul 23, 2024

Elon Musk has said that he was “tricked” into giving puberty blockers to his son, after being warned that failing to do so might result in his son’s suicide.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the heartwrenching remarks during an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson on Monday, in response to a question about his views on doctors performing “sex change” procedures on children.

“It happened to one of my older boys,” Musk said.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t…”

“That was a lie from the outset,” Peterson interjected.

“Incredibly evil, and I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison,” Musk said.

“So, I was tricked into doing this and it wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs.

“I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason they called it deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

Peterson said, “There are lots of people in that situation now. It’s not pretty. And lots of demolished kids.”

Musk added, “I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”

Musk’s son Xavier came out as “transgender” in June 2022, distancing himself from his father and taking his mother Justine Wilson’s last name.

