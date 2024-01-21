Central Bank Digital Currency and Your Property Rights

When money, especially cash, is exchangeable for some good or property it means that you have private property rights. Cash is a big problem for the ruling oligarchs because you can use it totally anonymously. By exchanging it for a good that you own outright means that the cash you used was your property. It does not matter what form that ‘money’ comes in.

It could be paper or plastic notes, or electronic digits representing credit in your bank account, or physical gold or silver coinage. The very act of making the exchange to acquire private ownership of a good with a currency means you had private ownership of the currency unit in the first instance.

Now the self-appointed unelected ruling oligarchs of this world want to take that right away from you.

For thousands of years, money has been used to facilitate the exchange of goods between parties. A money must be:

a unit of account, a store of value, and, a medium of exchange.

That list rules out fiat currency. Paper or electronic currency has no real store of value. For this reason for the past 6000 years gold and silver have been money. They have the intrinsic property of being money. Everyone knows this.

From the beginning of creation God set gold in the Garden of Eden for Adam to dig up as a reward for his labour (Genesis 2:11-12). God said ‘the gold of the land is good.’ Gold itself is not evil. It is the love of it that causes wars because of man’s lust and desire to possess someone else’s private property.

Since the beginning of time gold and silver have found their way into many civilisations as money. Often to raise ‘money’ to fight wars kings and queens, who minted coinage of their realm, would debase their coinage, devalue it, by mixing in base metals, like copper, while still maintaining its face value. That is no different to currency deflation from central bank ‘money printing’ credit creation, which is just legalised counterfeiting, a theft from the people.

The coinage often featured the face of the king as does ours today. The rulers take to themselves the exclusive right to mint and claim ownership of the coinage or currency. But if you can exchange the currency for a privately owned good the currency must also be privately owned. Private ownership of a coin made of a precious metal make this principle obvious. Hence the self-appointed ruling oligarchs want to eliminate this right by

removing all cash from the society, whether it be gold, silver or bank IOUs which they call notes, and, introducing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) that is programmable.

This means they need to add a fourth property to the definition of a money. That is, a means of social control.

Therefore by controlling anyone’s access to money through central bank controlled digital wallet system, the oligarchs could potentially control everything you spend your money on. And if you speak out against their tyranny they simply withhold your money from you. Or control what you can buy with it. Anything at all! This is the demonic tyrants’ greatest dream. You would not be able to buy or sell without allegiance to them.

It seems to me that the WEF/UN fascist dictators are now pushing hard for this, and plan to implement it through the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the central bank of central banks. The international globalist banksters plan on ruling their one world government by this means. But it cannot last long because a CBDC is just another fiat currency and all fiat currencies have all imploded. Always have. Always will.

If you think deeply about this you’ll realise it is really your soul they want to rule over and control.

After all what does money represent? The fruit of your labour and creativity. That is something you can exchange for other goods and services in an economy. Money is the means of exchange. But with the digital platform the oligarchs have already monetised your soul.

They obtain loans and give credit on the basis of how many souls are involved in a country or business. Credit is even issued based on the future product of the labour of the nation, even by those not yet born. Their intention to enslave us does not stop at the living, but includes all those not yet born, the next generation.

It doesn’t stop there. The slavers may not directly know it but they work for the ‘prince of this world’, Satan. His intention is to rule not just over the affairs men in this life but also the next. He aspires to be God. I know, it is a foolish endeavour but you’ve got to give him credit for trying.

Satan has been working toward this goal for a long time now. Regardless of when he finally reaches his goal, the warning from Jesus in Revelation chapter 13 is worthy of note.

16 And he causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Revelation 13:16-17

It is the two-horned goat (Satan), who looks like a sheep (presents himself as good guy), that implements this mark of the beast control system. It is ‘safe and effective’ and ‘for your own good’.

The central bankers want to do it for the same reasons. To stop money laundering, to stop online hate speech, to stop those who recklessly want to eat real meat instead of bugs, drink milk, travel outside of their local area in their own car, own their own property and have access to life not on a prison planet. They are doing it for our good and they have our best interests at heart. What could be wrong with that?