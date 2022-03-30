Five Bombshell Videos on COVID-19

Here are five videos that offer invaluable insights into the COVID issue.

A while back, I published a piece outlining Five Books You Must Read on COVID-19.

If you don’t have time to read a book — or prefer podcast and video content — here are five videos that offer invaluable insights into the COVID issue.

Contrary to popular opinion, our greatest need is not a better vaccine or political leader, but a revival of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the hearts and minds of the world.

Preaching in the thick of the pandemic, John MacArthur of Grace Community Church proclaimed a timeless sermon entitled ‘The Truth Shall Set You Free.’

In the sermon, MacArthur unmasks human nature and our tendency to worship the state in place of God. Preaching from John 8, MacArthur uses Huxley’s Brave New World and Orwell’s 1984 as illustrations of what happens when we place our hope in worldly leaders.

Contrasting the truth of Christ with the ‘truth’ of the world, MacArthur preached:

“…when we talk about ‘The truth shall make you free,’ psychology fails. Philosophy fails because the truth is not in you. The educational system in the universities fail. Science fails because it gets corrupted. And when the government fails, then the tale is told, because they’re in charge. “So, ‘the truth shall make you free’ has nothing to do with any of these things I’ve been talking about, because they’re all corrupted. We’re talking about something different.”

Earlier this year, Joe Rogan’s interview with Dr. Robert W. Malone — co-inventor of mRNA technology — was censored and removed from YouTube for contradicting ‘COVID misinformation’ guidelines.

In the interview, Malone challenged the mainstream narrative concerning COVID-19. Their discussion included debate concerning the efficacy (or lack of) of lockdowns, vaccines, and the value of alternative treatments.

In many ways, the banning of Rogan’s conversation with Malone was just a taste of the media suppression and thought control which took place over the past two years.

This engaging and informative presentation is effectively a summary of Gustav Le Bon’s The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind.

The presentation examines what a mass psychosis is, when people are likely to be deceived, and why people are generally inclined to support totalitarian movements.

It provides staggering insights into human nature, including our inherent propensity to allow fear to govern our decision-making.

Ultimately, the presentation merely restates the truth of God’s Word in Psalm 146:3-5:

“Put not your trust in princes,

in a son of man, in whom there is no salvation.

When his breath departs, he returns to the earth;

on that very day his plans perish.

Blessed is he whose help is the God of Jacob,

whose hope is in the Lord his God.”

Pastor Doug Wilson of Christ Church has been actively commentating on the COVID issue since the beginning of 2020.

His weekly The Plodcast presents applied theology in a witty and informative manner.

In this episode, Wilson urges Christians to adopt a Biblical mindset when considering the question of mandatory vaccinations.

Wilson emphasises why the Word of God must govern our responses in opposition to the other forces at play.

He delves into questions concerning the relationship between civil government and the church, and how we ought to faithfully respond as Christians.

The Canadian COVID Care Alliance (CCCA) are an ‘alliance of independent Canadian doctors, scientists and health practitioners committed to providing top-quality and balanced evidence-based information to the Canadian public about COVID-19.’

From the beginning of the pandemic, they have sought to reduce hospitalizations, save lives, and see Canada restored as quickly as possible.

In this presentation, the CCCA critically analyse Pfizer’s six-month trial data, revealing that the efficacy and safety of the jabs were grossly overstated. Among other things, they also shed light on the questionable ethics and distorted statistics manifest in the trial data.