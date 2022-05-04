US Supreme Court Authenticates Leaked Document, Refuses to Be Intimidated on Potential Reversal of Roe v. Wade’s Licence to Kill

"Reproductive rights end where parental rights begin, and those rights begin at conception."

The United States Supreme Court has authenticated a leaked draft document showing a majority vote is likely to defeat the decades-long death march of pro-terminate-your-baby rulings such as Roe V. Wade.

United States Chief Justice, John Roberts, issued a press release confirming the news.

He explained, “although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

While lamenting the betrayal of trust, and the ‘undermining of integrity’ Roberts said, “the work of the Court will not be affected in any way,” by the “betrayal of confidence.”

Blaming politicisation for the leak, Bill Barr told Megan Kelly, “I was flabbergasted.”

Barr said, “a grand jury would likely be needed to get to the bottom of the case, which would mean that it’s a criminal case, in order to be able ‘to compel the truth.'”

This would include Politico, which first broke the news of the leak.

According to Politico, “the draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey.”

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro concurred.

He unpacked the significance of the draft ruling and the leak, noting how any such decision would “utterly dismantle the legal non-reasoning of [both] Roe V Wade, and [the latest] Planned Parenthood V Casey.”

Shapiro said, it “would amount to a reversion of all abortion law to the state level, where it originally resided.”

Regarding the leak, Shapiro determined attempts to “leverage public pressure against justices” to be a primary issue alongside the draft’s contents.

The Supreme Court, “which supposedly is above petty politics, will now be subjected to a tsunami of threats from a snarling left-wing enraged by the prospect of restrictions on killing in the womb.”

Leaning on a SCOTUS blog tweet, Shapiro’s second point honed in on how this leak is further evidence of “the absolute disdain the legal left holds for the rule of law.”

It’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff. This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 3, 2022

Republican superstar, Ron DeSantis, said the attempt “to kneecap a potential majority, was judicial insurrection.”

Pro-life advocates, such as Laura Klassen, cautioned against premature celebrations marking any profound rollback of abortion.

The Choice42 founder and director said in a sober reflection on Facebook, “Overturning Roe does not end abortion, people. It hands it back to the states. This will be good news in some states and terrible in others – I’m looking at you, New York.”

Klassen added, “There’s a lot of celebrating happening within the PLM over something that hasn’t happened yet, and won’t do what a lot of you think it will do if it does pass.”

Proving Shapiro right, Leftists wailed on the steps of SCOTUS, while Democrats doubled down on their calls to compromise the separation of powers by “stacking the bench” of the Supreme Court with activists who will do their bidding.

Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat senator from Connecticut, warned, “Chipping away at Roe v. Wade will precipitate a seismic movement to reform the Supreme Court.”

This, he said, may not “be expanding the Supreme Court, it may be making changes to its jurisdiction, or requiring a certain number of votes to strike down certain past precedents.”

The leaked document has also reignited “love trumps hate/hate Trump” hysterics. Rhode Island Democrat, Sheldon Whitehouse straw-manned, “It really enlivens the concerns that we have about the extent to which right-wing billionaire money has influenced the makeup of the court and may even be pulling strings at the court.”

Of relevance, Whitehouse’s comments appear negated by a NY Times report revealing how the Democratic Left “embraced dark money [from mystery donors] with fresh zeal in 2020 spending.”

The report also recorded Whitehouse, who is a “dark money” opponent, applauding Biden’s $1 billion election war chest, stating, “with any luck, now that the Democrats are more seriously in the dark-money business, Republicans actually might begin to support some transparency.”

Another example of leftists and their happy use of double standards.

Democrat matriarch, Nancy Pelosi, fresh off the train from photo-ops and a surprise meeting with Ukrainian officials, joined Chuck Schumer in denouncing the Supreme Court’s trajectory on Roe V Wade.

Ironically, the duo damned news of the Supreme Court overturning the 1970s era license to kill the unborn, an “abomination,” calling it, “one of the worst and most dangerous decisions in modern history.”

Entertaining the same tone-deaf, high irony, their anti-Trump press release slammed the drafted SCOTUS ruling as “restricting the rights for ALL Americans.”

Pelosi and Schumer then accused “party of Trump” conservatives of “ripping up the constitution, and defiling both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation.”

In an official Whitehouse statement, President Joe Biden rallied for voters to elect more pro-abortion leftists, writing, with more “pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority,” he would “work to pass and sign Roe V Wade into law.”

Kamala Harris, channelling her inner Greta Thunberg, squawked, “How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can do and not do with her own body? How dare they? How dare they try to stop her in determining her own future?”

VP Kamala Harris: “How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can do and not do with her own body? How dare they? How dare they try to stop her in determining her own future?" pic.twitter.com/qSMfvcMg6f — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 3, 2022

The SCOTUS draft is not final, however, the contents suggest a promising step by the judiciary towards protecting the life of unborn children.

Politico’s release of the leaked document follows weeks of discussion around the horrific discovery of 115 foetal remains by PAAU at a D.C abortion clinic.

Among the 115, 5 were complete, premature-sized babies. One of whom, medical professional, and Director of Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust, AJ Hurley told Caldron Pool, could easily have survived outside the womb.

To quote from Virginian Republican, Nick Freitas’ impassioned speech at a recent March for Life rally, “A core fundamental issue is that humanity is not a grant of government. It is a gift from God.”

“Humanity is not a grant from government, it is a gift from God.” pic.twitter.com/LAapsV8gxF — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) May 3, 2022

Turn from the cavalier way unborn children are discarded like unwanted trash.

Be reviled by how conceiving a child is reduced to the equivalent of contracting an STD.

Call out the hypocrisy of anti-fascist leftists practicing the life unworthy of life doctrines of fascism.

Murder isn’t healthcare.