Spielberg Slams the Revisionist Culture War on Western Cinema

Steven Spielberg has slammed the wave of Woke revisionism censoring Western classics.

The 76-year-old Hollywood director pulled rank, criticising the predominately Left’s Critical Theory practice of pushing “culturally insensitive” art through its Cultural (Marxist) meat-grinder.

Speaking at the 2023 TIME100 Gala Summit, the veteran filmmaker said, “Our movies are sort of signpost of where we were when we made them.”

Those films – the art – they’re a time capsule of what life was like, what we were doing, and “what the world was receiving when we got those stories out there,” he explained.

Sharing his own regrets, Spielberg said “It was a mistake to replace guns with walkie-talkies in E.T. (1982). The film is a product of its era.”

He then added, “No film should be revised based on the lenses we know are either voluntarily, or being forced to adhere to.”

Spielberg told TIME he feels the same way about art more broadly.

Asked about the recent removal of words such as ‘fat,’ ‘crazy,’ and ‘ugly’ from reprints of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Jaws, and Jurassic Park creator joked, “Nobody should ever take the chocolate out of Willy Wonka, and they shouldn’t take the chocolate or the vanilla or any other flavour out of anything that’s been written.”

With a more serious tone, Spielberg replied, “For me, it’s sacrosanct. It’s art history. It’s our cultural heritage. I do not believe in censorship that way.”

A Democrat backer, the Hollywood legend’s words break with the norm of remaking Hollywood films to suit the Hollywoke hive mind.

There is, indeed, “a fine line between censorship, good taste and moral responsibility,” or so goes the quote often attributed to him.

Examples include revisionist bombs like the all-female Ghostbusters, Oceans 8, Captain Marvel, and Charlie’s Angels (2019). As well as remakes of TV classics like MacGyver, and Magnum p.i. Both shows were cancelled after 4 Seasons.

It’s not like Hollywood has never been warned.

Jim Caviezel, speaking to a Catholic audience in September 2020, warned of how a “destructive tolerance of evil – encouraged by indifference – was entrenching sin through the corruption of truth.’

Jon Voight, in July 2021, spoke up, criticising how far left his industry has gone.

“Hollywood has been propagandised…we’re in a battle for the truth.

“Truth is God’s truth. God is truth. God is good and we’re fighting lies. We have a little battle on our hands and we’re not going to give up,” Voight protested.

In December 2021, Dukes of Hazard, and Smallville star, John Schnieder, described Tinsel Town as a “cat box,” adding, “Hollywood has abandoned the consumer; the movie-going public.

“Cancel culture needs to eat itself. They’re coming after The Muppets, Dr. Suess, The Dukes of Hazard.”

Similarly, Star Trek royalty, William Shatner, didn’t hold back, when in July 2022, he said Gene Roddenberry would hate the Woke remakes, and TV spinoffs, saying, “I got to know Gene Roddenberry in three years fairly well, he’d be turning in his grave at some of this stuff.”

More recently, Caldron Pool reported, The Office alum, Rainn Wilson, pointed out problems with where Hollywood is at, saying, the industry has blatant “anti-Christian bias.”

Spielberg is in good company.