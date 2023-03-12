Rainn Wilson Says Hollywood Has an Anti-Christian Bias

“As soon as the David character in ‘The Last of Us’ started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain.”

Actor Rainn Wilson has said there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood.

The 57-year-old star of The Office made the comment on Saturday in response to the latest episode of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us.

The episode tells the story of a math teacher named David, who claimed to have found God after a global pandemic destroyed civilization.

David now describes himself as a Bible preacher, and these days, that’s usually a good indication that we’re being introduced to the villain of the story.

No unexpected plot twists here.

Before long, it’s revealed that David isn’t just a Bible preacher. He’s also the leader of a “vengeful” Christian cult. You know, one of those standard Christian ministers, the kind that would backhand a dead man’s daughter for questioning him.

Oh, and he’s also an “unapologetic cannibal” and a pedophile to boot. Those crazy Christians, eh?

Following the episode’s release, Wilson took to Twitter to call out Hollywood’s anti-Christian prejudice.

“I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood,” Wilson tweeted.

Wilson said anti-Christian themes are now so prevalent in entertainment that when the Bible is invoked, a villainous character is assumed.

“As soon as the David character in ‘The Last of Us’ started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain.”

Wilson went on to ask if Hollywood could ever portray a Christian minister as loving and kind.

“Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?”

Of course, the episode closes with the heroic-teen-lesbian killing the bad-pedophilic-man-eating Bible preacher. I would have said “Spoiler Alert” if it all wasn’t so painfully predictable.

