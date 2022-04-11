Lawmakers Demand Investigation After Five Babies Allegedly Murdered by DC Abortion Clinic

"Many of the babies’ bodies showed deep lacerations or other forms of damage that likely resulted from abortion procedures inflicting significant trauma with deep pain prior to their deaths."

Washington DC’s abortion practices are under heavy scrutiny after pro-life activist group, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, revealed they had been “given” five premature-sized babies who appear to have been murdered.

The five dead infants were among 115 ‘foetal remains’ which were apparently released to the group by a Medical Waste Services truck driver, whom they approached at the Washington Surgi-Center, an abortion clinic run by notorious abortionist Dr. Cesare Santangelo.

PAAU posted a statement with alleged photographic evidence to their official Facebook page, which recounted:

“On March 25th Terrisa Bukovinac and Lauren Handy went to the Washington Surgi-Clinic. When they arrived they noticed a man loading boxes into a truck with the Curtis Bay Energy logo on it. They asked him if he knew what was in the box and he said no. Terrisa made the reasonable assumption that they were dead babies. When she told him it was full of dead babies he was shocked and distressed.”

The statement added:

“Terrisa asked if he would get in trouble if they took one and he asked what they would do with it. Lauren promised they would give them a funeral and a burial. He then gestured to the box and said ok. Lauren grabbed one box and they immediately took it back to her apartment.”

PAAU explained that the group had since done ‘a funeral mass for the children, where 110 of them were buried in an undisclosed location within a private ceremony.’

They also said:

“Curtis Bay Medical Waste is now denying that the box of foetal remains was ever given to PAAU activists despite the fact that their company branding is all over the truck, and box.”

Lauren Handy sheltered the remains of the five full-sized intact babies in her apartment, before voluntarily turning them over to Washington DC’s homicide unit.

PAAU are pushing for an investigation into their deaths.

The pro-civil rights for the unborn group ‘believes the “late gestational ages, as well as their apparent sustained injuries, potentially show violations of the Partial-Birth Abortion Act as well as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act.”

Live-Action photographed the remains and were among the first to release the disturbing images.

Citing neonatal specialist, Dr. Robin Pierucci, Live Action asserted, “I can say with confidence that [four of] these babies died at an age when they were viable, premature people.”

In their exposition, Live Action backed PAAU’s assessment, stating:

“Lifesaving care is something Dr. Cesare Santangelo, who operates the facility where the discarded babies were discovered, has already said repeatedly that he either doesn’t provide or avoids.”

Under powerful images of the five terminated children, Live Action wrote:

“Many of the babies’ bodies showed deep lacerations or other forms of damage that likely resulted from abortion procedures inflicting significant trauma with deep pain prior to their deaths.”

They added:

“One of the baby girls [20-30 weeks old] could be seen with her right eye open, significant damage to her head, and with the rest of her body relatively intact. Footage shows her curled in the fetal position with pinkish-tan skin as her lifeless, half-open eye looks into the distance.”

One baby was big enough to have been in a nursery. Another, named “Baby X” was born in its amniotic sac, suggesting that Baby X ‘could have been born alive.’

On-the-ground reporter for The Daily Wire, Mary Olohan, visited Santangelo’s clinic seeking an interview with the (so-called) doctor. Staff referred her back to the National Abortion Federation, the organisation protecting Santangelo from journalists.

Olohan said, ‘they also have not responded to my many requests for comment.’

Negotiating with the rattled clinic’s staff, Olohan, told them if they’ve done nothing wrong, then ‘talking with media could only help them.’

Still refusing to answer questions, the Daily Wire reporter left.

Thank you to @IngrahamAngle for allowing me to share @realDailyWire's reporting on the aborted baby bodies found here in DC and my experience going to Washington Surgi Clinic on Thursday, where I encountered a woman in the middle of her abortion. pic.twitter.com/ykH0SaD56z — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 9, 2022

DC authorities are currently holding off any investigation into the five deaths, allegedly because of the presumption that all 115 were the result of legal abortions.

In a letter of complaint to both DC’s Mayor, Muriel Bowser and DC police, some Republicans noted:

“Instead of ensuring that the horrific deaths of these children were properly investigated, Metropolitan Police made the assumption that each child died as the result of a legal abortion.”

The group of 14 Republican legislators called the decision to not undergo a proper investigation, including autopsies, ‘completely unacceptable.’

Their official letter then asserted:

“Based on evidence collected at the time of recovery and photos that have been publicly shared, all five of these children appear to have developed well past the point of viability, and likely suffered severely painful abortion procedures.”

The abhorrent silence and apparent apathy from DC’s Democrats appear to have been the catalyst for Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s recent commitment to investigate the deaths.

Writing to the Democrat mayor, Cruz demanded an investigation, or at the very least, the preservation of the five, for his proposed investigation via the Congressional oversight Subcommittee on the constitution.

Although no arrests have currently been made, police have instead focused their investigation on PAAU, and Lauren Handy.

A majority of legacy media outlets have followed suit, recklessly portraying Handy as a delusional, “anti-abortionist” villain, with a penchant for holding onto dead babies.

An important political, legal and cultural takeaway from this is how the pro-civil-rights-for-the-unborn group is being interrogated, and the bloodlust of the industrialised abortion industry is not.

Their conveyor belt violence, which ends the life of a child, in his, or her, mothers’ womb en masse, now seems to be part of the Left’s sacred, untouchable political class.

The horrifying revelations from DC coincide with recent legislation from Californian Democrats (most of whom are career politicians) opening the gates of hell by way of AB 2223.

Under the sophistic title ‘Reproductive Health’ AB 2223 removes two key requirements in existing abortion laws.

The legislation’s ambiguous use of ‘perinatal’ – defined as conception up to 1-year after birth – infers protection for the abortion industry and mothers (verbatim: “pregnant people”) who commit, may want to or be encouraged by abortion providers to commit, infanticide.

AB 2223 replaces legislative compromises designed to protect ‘perinatal’ babies who survive the violent abortion process, by holding abortion providers accountable before the law.

The removal of these Imago Dei moral restraints has the potential to encourage crimes against humanity like those committed by Philadelphian, Dr. Kermit Gosnell, who ‘cut the spines of babies after botched abortions,’ among others, including the alleged murders of at least four babies by abortionist Dr. Cesare Santangelo in Washington DC.