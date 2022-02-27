The Caldron Pool Show: Former Premier of Queensland Talks COVID Mandates and Restrictions

In this week’s episode of The Caldron Pool Show, I sat down with former Queensland Premier, Campbell Newman, to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19, along with mandates and restrictions currently still in place across Australia.

Advertisement

Campbell served as Premier of Queensland from 2012 to 2015, after serving seven years as Lord Mayor of Brisbane. Prior to that, Campbell had served in the Australian Army for thirteen years, before retiring in 1993 with the rank of Major.

Previously the leader of the Liberal National Party, he resigned from the party in 2021. Campbell now represents the Liberal Democratic Party, which espouses small government and upholds policies based on classical liberal and libertarian principles.

Advertisement

Click here to watch/listen to the show.