Communists Organising to Confront March for The Babies

A communist group with a history of violent street clashes is organising hundreds of activists and supporters to “challenge” the annual pro-life March for The Babies in Melbourne this Saturday.

According to the Facebook site for the counter-protest, their event is being organised by Liz Walsh and the Victorian Socialists political party (VS).

Liz Walsh has been a member of Socialist Alternative since at least 2001 and claims to have been a committed Marxist since the late 90s. Walsh is a part of the leadership of Socialist Alternative and is Assistant Secretary of the Victorian Socialists. She has also written prolifically for the Socialist Alternative newspaper Red Flag including a notable piece entitled: “Why Karl Marx was right about capitalism”.

Liz Walsh campaigning for VS with architect of the “Safe Schools” program and fellow Socialist Alternative activist Roz Ward. Source: Facebook

Walsh has also written an article for the Socialist Alternative biannual journal Marxist Left Review describing how she and other Socialist Alternative activists formed the Victorian Socialists political party as (in her words) “an electoral front”.

The Victorian Socialists were founded in February 2019 as a collaboration between Socialist Alternative, their rival Marxist group the Socialist Alliance, and other Marxist activists around City of Yarra Councillor, Stephen Jolly. The Socialist Alliance left VS in 2020 due to conflicts with the Socialist Alternative-dominated leadership and Councillor Stephen Jolly was forced to resign from VS after allegations of domestic violence in late 2019.

Socialist Alternative is Australia’s largest communist group. They were founded in 1995 as a Melbourne split from the older International Socialist Organisation and have now grown to dominate the Australian extreme-left, especially on university campuses.

Socialist Alternative was responsible both for the recent attempt to violently storm the Sydney CPAC conference as well as the hilarious (but worrying for security reasons) harassment of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull at the University of Sydney.

The group has also led a recent Australia flag-burning march in Brisbane and was responsible for the desecration of a memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth at the University of Queensland.

Liz Walsh is herself standing for the Victorian Socialists in the upcoming Victorian State election for the upper house Western Metro district. The same district the soon-to-be-all-but-annihilated Victorian Liberal Party purged pro-life advocate and now DLP candidate Bernie Finn from.

Liz Walsh and Roz Ward protesting a previous March for The Babies rally. Source: Facebook

The Victorian Socialists had their first major success in the 2020 Victorian local elections where veteran Chilean-born communist and Socialist Alternative member Jorge Jorquera won a seat on the Maribyrnong City Council. Socialist Alternative hope to build upon this success at the upcoming Victorian poll where they are fielding a slate of candidates in their attempt to put a communist into an Australian state parliament for the first time since Fred Paterson was elected in Queensland in 1944.

It needs to be repeatedly pointed out that Ms Walsh is indeed a communist of the hammer and sickle variety since some in the supposedly “mainstream” media seem unable to grasp that there is anything wrong with followers of the most murderous ideology in history being allowed to decide who is and isn’t allowed to protest in Melbourne.

Noel Towell and Kishor Napier-Raman of The Age newspaper even ran a tongue-in-cheek promotion of the potentially violent Marxist organised event, describing Walsh as a “pro-choice activist… who also happens to be running in the election for the Victorian Socialists”.

If and when intimidation, threats, and violence against the peaceful Christian protesters by the communist organised mob occur on Saturday it will be at least in part thanks to non-extremist left-wing journos who continually run cover for their more extreme violent friends.